The Garvey sisters are back this fall. Apple TV+ has unveiled a revealing first look at Bad Sisters Season 2, teasing the Emmy-nominated drama’s return. Anne-Marie Duff‘s Grace, whose abusive husband was “accidentally” killed in Season 1, is in a wedding dress with her sisters surrounding her as apparent bridesmaids in the Season 2 image (above).

In Bad Sisters, the five Garvey sisters are bound together by the premature deaths of their parents and the promises they made to always protect one another. Season 1 saw four of the sisters conspiring to murder their brother-in-law, who was abusing Grace and all of them in different, insidious ways. The story played out in two timelines, flashback and present day, showing the sisters’ plotting and the aftermath of John Paul’s mysterious death. While the sisters planned to kill him themselves, the identity of his actual killer remained a mystery until the Season 1 finale.

Here’s the latest on the second season of the acclaimed series.

What happens in Bad Sisters Season 2?

Bad Sisters Season 2 returns to follow the lives of the Garvey sisters played by Sharon Horgan as Eva, Duff as Grace, Eva Birthistle as Ursula, Sarah Greene as Bibi, and Eve Hewson as Becka. Two years after the “accidental death” of Grace’s abusive husband, John Paul (Claes Bang), the close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed, and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust.

When does Bad Sisters Season 2 come out?

Bad Sisters Season 2 will premiere Wednesday, November 13 with two episodes on Apple TV+. One episode will follow weekly through December 25. There will be eight episodes total.

Who is in the Bad Sisters Season 2 cast?

In addition to the returning stars, Fiona Shaw, Owen McDonnell, Thaddea Graham, Barry Ward, and Peter Claffey join the Season 2 cast. Michael Smiley, Saise Quinn, Daryl McCormack, Yasmine Akram, Jonjo O’Neill, Deirdre Mullins, Lorcan Cranitch, Liz Fitzgibbon, and Justine Mitchell round out the cast. Bang seemingly won’t be back for Season 2.

Is there a Bad Sisters Season 2 trailer?

There’s no trailer for the new season just yet, but stay tuned here as we continue to report the latest developments.

The Apple TV+ dramedy was critically acclaimed in Season 1, earning BAFTA Television Awards for Best Drama Series, alongside a Best Supporting win for star Anne-Marie Duff. The series has also been honored with a Peabody Award and landed four Emmy Award nominations, including the first acting nomination for lead actress Horgan and Outstanding Casting, Writing, and Directing for a Drama Series.

The series is executive produced by Horgan, Faye Dorn, and Clelia Mountford for Merman Television; Dearbhla Walsh also serves as executive producer and director. Additional executive producers include Bert Hamelnick, Michael Sagol, along with Dave Finkel and Brett Baer, who adapted the series from the Belgian version of the series Clan, which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin, who also serves as executive producer. Bad Sisters is produced by Merman Television and ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Bad Sisters, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, November 13, Apple TV+