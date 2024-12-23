‘Bad Sisters’ and ‘Get Millie Black’ Finales, 2024 Overview With Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, Jill Wagner Celebrates Christmas on the Farm

Apple TV+

Bad Sisters

Season Finale

The Season 2 finale of the Irish dark comedy gets an early premiere in advance of its usual Wednesday drop on Christmas Day. As if last week’s return of a character from the seemingly dead wasn’t enough, the Garvey sisters now have to confront the reality of allowing a new villain into their family in the season’s rollicking climax, eliciting laughter amid the screams. As we discover what went down between Grace (Anne-Marie Duff) and her second husband Ian (Owen McDonnell) before her tragic death, farcical complications lead to a literal “Cliff Hanger” (the episode’s title) and a satisfying resolution.

Rob Baker Ashton/HBO

Get Millie Black

Season Finale 9/8c

The British thriller’s season finale shifts action between Kingston, Jamaica, where local detective Curtis (Gershwyn Eustache Junior) is left cleaning up a bloody mess, and London, where ex-Scotland Yard investigator Millie (Tamara Lawrance) returns incognito to pursue and take down the human trafficking ring. Saving young Romeo would be a bonus.

Casey Durkin / Peacock

Back That Year Up With Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson

Special

Comedy tag team Kevin Hart and Saturday Night Live mainstay Kenan Thompson, who yukked it up in Paris this summer for their Olympic Highlights Peacock series, reunite for their third year-in-review special. They’ll take on sports (the Olympics), pop culture (Wicked) and, sigh, politics, with guests including comedian Nate Bargatze, actor Jon Hamm, NBA great Blake Griffin, musician Kenny G, late-night host Seth Meyers, and more.

Christmas on the Farm with Jill Wagner & Family (8/7c, Great American Family): Almost unrecognizable as a fierce Special Ops warrior in the streaming series Lioness, on which she’s an executive producer, Jill Wagner returns to the safe haven of family-friendly TV for a homespun holiday special featuring her and husband David Lemanowicz, an active member of the U.S. Army Reserves, at their farm in Tellico Plains, Tennessee. They participate in yearly traditions including cutting and trimming the tree, gathering at the dinner table to sing “Silent Night” and attending a candlelight service in their restored chapel. They also welcome a local family who lost everything in September’s Hurricane Helene, receiving surprise gifts from the community.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

Monday Night Football (8/7c, ABC and ESPN): The New Orleans Saints hope for an upset win on the road at Lambeau Field when they take on the Green Bay Packers in a prime-time simulcast.

(8/7c, ABC and ESPN): The New Orleans Saints hope for an upset win on the road at Lambeau Field when they take on the Green Bay Packers in a prime-time simulcast. American Dad (10/9c, TBS): Stan and Klaus take desperate measures to become party crashers when boss man Bullock throws a private bash with famous invitees on the same night as the CIA’s work shindig.

(10/9c, TBS): Stan and Klaus take desperate measures to become party crashers when boss man Bullock throws a private bash with famous invitees on the same night as the CIA’s work shindig. Queen Woo (streaming on Paramount+): A Korean import set in ancient times plays a game of thrones when an heirless king dies and the widowed queen has 24 hours to marry one of his ambitious brothers before rival tribes learn the news and take advantage of the power void.