Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Dancing With the Stars has gotten into the swing of things with cohosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. They do seem like the perfect pair, one that exemplifies what the show is all about. Ribeiro is a former celebrity contestant, and Hough is an alum of the cast of professional dancers. Add in the fact that each of them has won the Len Goodman Mirror Ball Trophy, and you have a duo tailor-made to guide stars, dancers, and viewers through each episode.

Premiering September 17, Dancing With the Stars Season 33 marks Ribeiro and Hough’s second time as hosts. The latter replaced Tyra Banks, who hosted for three seasons. The Fresh Prince alum (who won Season 19) started as cohost in Season 31 and has been with Hough (who won Seasons 4 and 5) ever since. Ribeiro gave an update on how they’re gelling as costars at the Dancing With the Stars Season 33 announcement event on September 4. Ribeiro says there’s “no question” that he and Hough are an even more well-oiled machine heading into their second year side by side.

“We were already close. We’ve gotten even way tighter over the last year,” he tells TV Insider. “She comes over to the house, we hang out, we have lunch. We just have a great rapport. And so the energy, I think, is going to be even better this season.”

Their pairing is perfect, he says, because “it’s exactly what the show is, right? The show is about a professional dancer with a celebrity coming together to go through the season and hopefully win. But pro and celebrity [are] now riding through the entire season with them. We get to do that journey with them. It’s special.”

The 52-year-old shares what stands out about this season’s cast, which includes Tori Spelling, Bachelor Nation exes Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran, Family Matters alum Reginald VelJohnson, fake heiress Anna Delvey, Super Bowl champ Danny Amendola, and more.