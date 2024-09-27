Anna Delvey Blasts ‘DWTS’ & Reveals What She’s Planning Next

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Anna Delvey is ready to start her next chapter after her unceremonious exit from Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, September 24.

The convicted fraudster spoke to Newsweek following her DWTS elimination, where she opened up about her plans for the future, including an upcoming documentary film in which she hopes to “reclaim her narrative.”

Delvey told the outlet she has “no plans to be on another reality show” and has instead “been filming a feature-length documentary for a major platform that I can’t wait for everyone to see.”

“I feel like my story has been told for me by other people, so I’m excited to reclaim my narrative and get the opportunity to tell my own story,” she added.

Delvey was arrested in October 2017 for posing as a fake heiress and defrauding banks, hotels, and individuals out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. In 2019, she was convicted of attempted grand larceny, larceny in the second degree, and theft of services and was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison. She was granted a $10,000 bail bond and released from prison on October 5, 2022.

She gained further notoriety after the 2022 Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna, which was based on her life and crimes. Julia Garner portrayed Delvey in the drama and even visited her in prison.

Delvey’s celebrity status has caused controversy in some circles, especially following her casting on DWTS. As for Delvey herself, she believes the ABC reality show used her for ratings.

“I feel that the show so obviously used me to drive up the ratings, that they never had any plans to give me any chance to grow and only cared about exploiting me for attention,” Delvey told NBC News following her elimination on Tuesday.

“It was predatory of them to try [to] make me feel inadequate and stupid all while I did get progressively better, yet they chose to disregard that,” she continued.

Delvey went viral following her elimination on Tuesday after co-host Julianne Hough asked her what she’d take from the experience. Delvey flatly responded, “Nothing,” much to the shock of the judges and the audience.

“It felt like I was never really given a fair chance by the viewers or some of the judges’ given their nonsensical scoring,” Delvey added. “It’s supposed to be a dance competition and not a popularity contest.”

As for whether Delvey will continue watching DWTS now she’s no longer in the competition, that seems unlikely. “I don’t watch TV,” she told NBC News.