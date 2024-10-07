Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Dancing with the Stars is setting a voting record in its ongoing 33rd season at ABC as the competition series delivered its highest amount of votes for a single episode ever.

According to Deadline, the September 24th episode, which saw Anna Delvey and Tori Spelling get booted from the competition, received more than 14 million fan votes for the current group of performers. Per the report, this means that more votes were cast for a single episode in this current season than were cast when NFL’s Hines Ward and Kym Johnson were selected as the Mirrorball recipients in 2011, the show’s most-watched 12th season.

During the show’s run then, more than 22 million viewers tuned into the series. Having launched nearly 20 years ago in 2005, Dancing with the Stars has remained a consistent TV favorite, and the votes in 2024 speak for themselves. Votes for favorite celebrities can be cast via text or on dwtsvote.abc.com.

“Viewers can vote multiple times, so if they’re particularly passionate about certain couples they can vote up to 10 times for each couple,” executive producer Conrad Green told the outlet. “The record number of votes that week suggests to me that a lot of our audience are very passionate about a lot of our stars this year, and the increased ratings year or year would suggest that it is the case.”

According to the show’s ratings on ABC, Disney+, and Hulu as well as other digital platforms, Dancing with the Stars‘ Season 33 premiere averaged 7.32 million total viewers after seven days of viewing, which indicated a 47 percent increase over the initial Live+Same Day audience stats totaling 4.97 million viewers.

“At core, as always, the cast is what defines the season,” Green told Deadline of this year’s lineup, among which includes Olympians Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik. “This group of stars are really likable, talented and love being on the show — and that passion for what they’re doing really comes through on live TV. There’s real dance talent across the cast and lot of unique stories as well as so much potential in the couples to grow as performers.”

Dancing with the Stars, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC