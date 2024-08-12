ESPN Reporter Malika Andrews Keeps Cool as Earthquake Strikes Live Broadcast — Fans React

Malika Andrews is being commended by viewers for the way she handled her live broadcast of NBA Today as a 4.4 magnitude struck the Los Angeles-set studio on Monday, August 12.

Andrews was talking with former player and basketball analyst Rebecca Lobo when the earthquake struck suddenly, shaking the set and camera operator to the point that the visual framing was off-kilter for a few seconds, but quickly fixed. In the midst of Andrews’ chat with Lobo, she quickly segued into addressing the earthquake, “… As we have a bit of an earthquake here in Los Angeles,” she said, transitioning the conversation.

“So we’re just going to make sure that our studio lights, everything stays safe, everything shaking…,” Andrews continued before asking if her crew were okay to continue. She ultimately shifted her focus back to the interview without little interruption which garnered praise from viewers.

Even Lobo quickly took to social media to praise Andrews, as she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “I was stunned by both the earthquake and how @malika_andrews handled it like a boss. Wow.”

“Definitely a scary moment here in our LA studios. Thank you to our incredible staff and crew who stayed cool throughout! Stay safe, fellow Angelenos,” Andrews posted regarding the event.

“Malika Andrews just handled an earthquake on live TV like I swat flies. That was wild,” one fan shared on social media.

Others acknowledged Andrews’ composure through other online reactions, scroll down to see them, and let us know what you thought of the wild moment caught on camera in the comments section.

