Ever since Kamala Harris chose Tim Walz as her running mate for the 2024 presidential ticket, Saturday Night Live fans have been trying to picture who would be the ideal comedic actor to portray the veep hopeful when the show returns this fall.

One immediate favorite for many fans was Steve Martin, who is not only a world-class talent, but, well, he also just plain looks the part. There’s just one problem, though: Steve Martin doesn’t want the job.

The Los Angeles Times‘ Glenn Whipp reported on Wednesday (August 7) that SNL producer Lorne Michaels did indeed reach out to Martin, who has appeared on the show dozens of times, including hosting it 16 times. However, the Only Murders in the Building star reportedly declined because, he told the publication, “I wanted to say no and, by the way, he wanted me to say no. I said, ‘Lorne, I’m not an impressionist. You need someone who can really nail the guy.’ I was picked because I have gray hair and glasses.”

“It’s ongoing,” Martin added of the responsibility of taking on such a front-and-center political impression for the new season. “It’s not like you do it once and get applause and never do it again. Again, they need a real impressionist to do that. They’re gonna find somebody really, really good. I’d be struggling.”

The good news for SNL fans is that there are a lot of other options. Click here to check out our gallery of potential Tim Walz impersonators for the sketch comedy series.

One actor we do know will be taking on a crucial role for the new season is decorated guest star Maya Rudolph, who previously portrayed Kamala Harris during her 2020 presidential campaign and subsequent run as vice president with Joe Biden and will be returning to the role this fall.

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 Premiere, September 28, NBC

Steve Martin

