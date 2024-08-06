Kamala Harris Selects Tim Walz as Running Mate for 2024 Presidential Election

Vice President Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate for the 2024 presidential election, according to the Associated Press.

The outlet reports that Harris will introduce Walz at a rally on Tuesday evening (August 6) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The news comes just one day after Harris officially secured the Democratic nomination after a virtual roll call vote of the party’s delegates.

Walz, 60, a former high school teacher and veteran of the U.S. Army, was elected to the governorship in 2019. A former House of Representatives member, he has a history of unseating Republicans. In his congressional race, he defeated a six-time incumbent; in his gubernatorial race, he defeated two Republican challengers.

The Minnesota Gov. became an unexpected favorite among many Democrats amid the veepstakes for his salt-of-the-earth communication style and quick wit (he was the one who first tested out the party’s new tactic of calling Donald Trump and his acolytes weird). His history of being a teacher and decorated service in the military are also regarded as strengths for the party’s ticket.

Walz, who had been an outspoken defender of President Joe Biden, even after his disastrous debate performance, endorsed Harris the day after Biden withdrew from re-election.

While Minnesota itself isn’t considered a battleground state, the Harris campaign will be hoping Walz’s mid-western roots will appeal to residents in states such as Wisconsin and Michigan, places that will help decide the upcoming election.

According to CNN, during the recent White Dudes for Harris fundraiser, Walz said, “How often in 100 days do you get to change the trajectory of the world? How often in 100 days do you get to do something that’s going to impact generations to come? And how often in the world do you make that bastard wake up afterwards and know that a Black woman kicked his a**, sent him on the road?”

Democratic strategist Raghu Devaguptapu, a former Democratic Governors Association political director, told CNN that Walz is “not the most charismatic guy, but he’s a steady hand. He’s really thoughtful, very likeable. He’s done a really nice job of building a broad coalition of support. … That’s the center of strength around Tim Walz.”