Get ready to celebrate in New York City this fall, Sassenachs! Outlander is coming to the Big Apple for two big events fans won’t want to miss as Starz and star Sam Heughan announced plans for the show’s panels at PaleyFest and New York Comic Con this October.

Coinciding with the show’s 10th anniversary (this Friday, August 9), Heughan took to social media to recognize the upcoming milestone while dressed as his fan-favorite Highlander character, Jamie Fraser.

In a video addressed to viewers, he reveals that the Outlander team (including himself) will be in attendance at PaleyFest on Wednesday, October 16 for a celebration of the show’s anniversary, and the next day on Thursday, October 17, the team will take part in a Season 7 Part 2 panel at New York Comic Con. The convention is slated to take place from Thursday, October 17, to Sunday, October 20.

In the video, above, Heughan thanked fans for their loyal support over the years, as he noted that the upcoming events are due to their continued excitement. “We couldn’t be here without you guys, the fans. So a huge thank you to all the fans who have supported us through the years,” he said.

“I wanna use this special announcement to announce that we, Outlander, are gonna be, on the 16th of October, at PaleyFest celebrating our 10th anniversary, and on the 17th we’re gonna be there for the Outlander Season [7, Part 2] panel at Comic Con.”

Heughan concluded the exciting announcement by inviting fans to join himself and the team for these upcoming events. “Come and join us, come and celebrate with us, the cast. Thank you to everyone [who has] supported us over the past ten years.”

Don’t miss it for yourself, stay tuned for more on these upcoming events and Outlander as we approach the fall, and let us know if you plan to catch the cast at PaleyFest or NYCC in the comments, below.

Outlander, Season 7 Part 2 Premiere, Friday, November 22, Starz