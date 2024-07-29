Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Outlander‘s spinoff Outlander: Blood of My Blood is crossing over with the flagship series in some fun behind-the-scenes photos, particularly in the form of a Fraser family photo.

As previously reported, Blood of My Blood, the prequel series that will tell the love stories of Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) and Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) parents in 18th-century Scotland and World War I England, has officially wrapped filming and new celebratory photos continue to be unleashed by the stars. The most recent set of images and video come from star Tony Curran, who recently appeared in Starz‘s other period series Mary & George.

Curran is set to play Lord Lovat, the grandfather to Outlander‘s Jamie Fraser and father to his father, Brian (Jamie Roy). As fans of the series will recall, Lord Lovat was mentioned in the flagship as Jamie told Claire about his family’s history which involved his father Brian being born out of wedlock to a maid at Castle Downie.

While Blood of My Blood wrapped filming for the season, Outlander‘s eighth and final season is currently shooting on location in Scotland, allowing for a perfect Fraser crossover. Among the several photos, as seen, above, Curran shared a Fraser family photo of himself alongside onscreen son, Jamie Roy, and onscreen grandson Sam Heughan.

Although Heughan’s Jamie Fraser may not cross paths with these actors onscreen, their sweet selfie offered a fun chance for a crossover moment until fans get a closer look at Blood of My Blood. “The #bloodofmyblood clan! ⚔️ Glasgow massive! #Outlander @outlander_starz @starz Haste ye back! Slanje,” Curran captioned the set of photos and videos among which Heughan’s fellow Outlander stars David Berry, Richard Rankin, and Lauren Lyle were featured among many of Curran’s Blood of My Blood costars.

Check it out, above, and let us know what you think of the behind-the-scenes moment in the comments section.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Series Premiere 2025, Starz

Outlander, Season 7, Part 2, Premieres Friday, November 22, Starz