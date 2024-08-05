Why ‘The View’ Isn’t New This Week

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

It’s been a very eventful year for The View, with the cohosts responding live to a wild variety of shake-ups, from earthquakes to studio fires. Now, an even more major shift is on the way soon: The entire show is moving its headquarters from the Upper West Side studio it’s been at for 10 years to a new, “state-of-the-art studio” in downtown Manhattan. The bad news is, it’ll be a while before fans get to see the six stars in their new digs.

The View is currently on a short hiatus after last week’s conclusion of Season 27, which means for the next few weeks, The View will be airing reruns from Season 27 instead of live episodes.

On Monday (August 5), a repeat of the episode featuring Michael Richards and Chris Colfer will air; on Tuesday (August 6), fans can revisit the big Sister Act 2 reunion extravaganza; on Wednesday (August 7), a rerun of the episode featuring Ron Howard and Steve Toussaint will run; Thursday (August 8) will revisit the episode with Jennifer Connelly and Questlove (an episode that was previously interrupted by controversial news coverage, by the way, so here’s a chance to finally catch the full thing); and on Friday (August 9), the segment with Ayo Edebiri and Andrew McCarthy will air again.

Fans can expect the six panelists — as of now, there are no announced changes to the current line-up of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — to officially return with a new episode, the live Season 28 premiere, on Tuesday, September 3, one day after Labor Day.

Hostin announced the studio move on the final episode of Season 27, last Friday (August 2), saying, “After 10 years and 2,143 episodes, this is also the last show we’ll do from this studio. We’re sad to say goodbye, but we are thrilled to be moving to a brand-new studio downtown — brand-new, state-of-the-art — and we will see you there in September for the premiere of Season 28 of The View.”

Audience tickets for the live Season 28 premiere episode will be available soon.

The View, Season 28 premiere, September 3, 11 a.m. ET, ABC