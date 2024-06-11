‘The View’ Fans Furious Over Abrupt Cut-Off for Hunter Biden Verdict

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

This morning The View was suddenly interrupted for an ABC special news report – leaving fans upset – just as the hosts were discussing Donald Trump‘s latest comments on Taylor Swift.

The View hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin had just begun digging into the former president’s new book Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass in which he called the pop singer “unusually beautiful” but liberal.”

“First of all he used the word ‘beautiful’ six times … He needs a thesaurus. Get some new words,” Behar said on the morning episode. “Besides that, he’s such a looksist too. He can’t believe that a beautiful girl like that would be on his team. That’s how narcissistic he is.”

Haines ventured to call Trump a “fake conservative.”

Behar replied: “I don’t know what he is. Psychotic. Psychopath. Whatever. But he was also obsessed with his looks. That’s why he – almost at the age of 80 – he’s still bleaching his hair blonde like a boy band.”

The lively back-and-forth was then cut off by the ABC News breaking news report, announcing that a jury in Delaware had found Hunter Biden guilty on three felony gun charges after a weeklong trial that focused on his history of drug addiction. The felony counts were tied to his possession of a gun while using narcotics.

Hunter had pleaded not guilty.

Two of the counts carry maximum prison sentences of 10 years while the third has a maximum of five years, and each count carries a maximum fine of $250,000. The son of President Joe Biden could be sentenced to over a year in prison, under federal sentencing guideline recommendations, though no sentencing date has been set.

The fans who were watching the live show were furious with the interruption by ABC.

“You’re not telling us anything new about Hunter Biden, and you’re clearly milking this,” one user one X wrote.

“I would have loved to have watched the whole show, but Hunter Biden’s guilty verdict impacted my life so badly, they interrupted The View,” another user wrote.

ABC never returned to the remainder of this morning’s broadcast of The View, though the hosts will likely be discussing the news in tomorrow’s episode instead.

