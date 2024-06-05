The View made way for a very special reunion in the June 5 episode as Whoopi Goldberg welcomed her Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit costars in celebration of the film’s 30th anniversary.

Stars Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, and Sheryl Lee Ralph joined Goldberg and her View cohosts for the reunion event which also included the film’s music supervisor Marc Shaiman and composer Mervyn Warren. Together, they reminisced about the filming of the now nostalgic family hit. They also got musical for the crowd as Goldberg led a choir in a rendition of “Oh Happy Day.”

“I can’t believe it’s been 30 years since this heaven-sent bunch made lightning strike twice in the sequel I was blessed to be part of, Sister Act 2,” Goldberg said as she introduced the team to the audience.

When it comes to the film’s continued popularity, Goldberg says, “I think everybody recognizes themselves. I think worldwide, it doesn’t matter how old you are, you are the age of those kids when you see the movie. You are the age of them, and you remember your time, and you remember how happy you were that you didn’t have to go to Catholic school, but then you remember how sorry you are that you didn’t get to go to Catholic school and then you missed on on teachers like this,” she added.

‘OH HAPPY DAY’: Whoopi Goldberg reunites members of the ‘Sister Act 2’ cast to perform ‘Oh Happy Day’ from the 1993 hit movie to kick off our 30th anniversary reunion special! https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/d5SFWpKTxP — The View (@TheView) June 5, 2024

For Najimy who featured alongside Goldberg in the first film as Sister Mary Patrick also remarked on what set the sequel apart. For her, she said it was, “The kids. I thought the kids were miraculous, I felt like they were right in our veins right away. We were all like one huge family, they got the tone of it. They were so talented and gorgeous and smart and fun, and I don’t lie.”

See the reunion interview and musical moment, above. And let us know what you thought of the Sister Act 2 celebration on The View in the comments section, below.

