The View will look a lot different when it returns for Season 28 in September. The talk show’s hosts revealed in the Friday (August 2) Season 27 finale that they’re moving studios during the upcoming break. The new stage will be in a “brand-new, state-of-the-art” studio in downtown Manhattan.

The View has been filming in its studio on the Upper West Side of Manhattan for a decade. All My Children and One Life to Live used to film in the same building, located on West 66th Street. The show is moving downtown this Fall.

“After 10 years and 2,143 episodes, this is also the last show we’ll do from this studio,” co-host Sunny Hostin said in the episode on Friday. “We’re sad to say goodbye, but we are thrilled to be moving to a brand-new studio downtown — brand-new, state-of-the-art — and we will see you there in September for the premiere of Season 28 of The View.”

The View‘s Instagram page revealed more details about the new studio, as well as implying that all six of the current hosts — Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — will be back for Season 28.

“Get ready for a new View as we end this chapter after 10 years in our studio on New York City’s Upper West Side!” the caption reads. “See you in September from our new, state-of-the-art studio in downtown Manhattan when we kick off Season 28! Here’s a look behind the scenes of our photo shoot for this past season in studio TV1.”

The photos are black-and-white individual images of the six hosts behind the scenes of Season 27, which began on September 5, 2023. In the absence of a contrary announcement, it seems that all of the Season 27 hosts are expected to return when the show comes back this Fall.

Hostin and the other co-hosts joked about being “purgers” and “hoarders” when talking about packing up their dressing rooms in Friday’s season finale.

“We’ve had to for the past couple of weeks box up things, get rid of things,” Hostin said. “We were allotted, each host, five huuuuge cartons. I took up two, Sara took up all five and was looking for more. And Ana, please don’t say that you were a purger, because I think you had over 50 pairs of shows in your room.”

Navarro joked that all of those shoes are necessary. “I’m feeling attacked!” she teased, then poked fun at Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance’s “childless cat lady” remarks. “They are all my shoes, I love all my shoes! I have no children, my children are my shoes. I’m a childless shoe lady!”

Goldberg was not part of the Friday finale because she has Fridays off each week.

The View, Season 28 Premiere, September 2024, ABC