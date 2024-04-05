‘The View’ Hosts Rocked by NYC Earthquake – See How They Reacted Live (VIDEO)

It was no ordinary start of the day for The View on Friday morning. The co-hosts of the show sauntered out onto the soundstage to the tune of Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move” this time because they’d all just endured the same 4.8 magnitude earthquake that the rest of the New York-New Jersey region did just before the show began.

The earthquake struck at 10:23 a.m. ET, while each of the cohosts was in her dressing room. As the show began, they started by immediately chatting about the tremors … until they were interrupted by ear-splitting emergency alerts on their phones right then and ther

“Did you all feel it?” Joy Behar asked the crowd as the alarm bells rang out. “Make it stop!” she said as she tried to hush the sharp buzzing.

After they silenced the noise, they went on to discuss what happened to them — and their visiting fur babies — at the moment the ABC Studios building began to shake.

Ana Navarro revealed that her dog was the one who reacted the most, saying, “My dog was barking, like, ‘Mom, the Earth is shaking! Get your a** up and run with me!'”

Sunny Hostin, meanwhile, claimed to not feel “a thing” while she was having her hair and makeup done, which had some of her cohosts reeling until she explained her room is “anointed, protected, and covered.”

The conversation soon shifted to the women sharing stories from their past earthquake experiences, including Alyssa Farah Griffin remembering one that rattled her for a different reason: “The last one I had was in D.C. in 2011, and I had to hide under a desk with Laura Ingraham so you can imagine how terrifying that was!” she shared.

Behar then revealed that this was her third earthquake experience, first in L.A. and then in the Bronx when she was in bed with her husband. “I said, ‘I felt the Earth shake under me; was it you or was it the earthquake?!'” she remembered. “I gave him a 4.8.”

When Navarro then pitched in to recall a very deadly earthquake that happened in her home country of Nicaragua during her infancy, Behar interrupted, saying, “Okay, let’s not go there. We’re live.”

Navarro protested, saying, “Nobody’s dying here, but some people have died in earthquakes.” To that, Behar retorted, “Yeah, but not in New York. We don’t have big earthquakes here.”

To that, Navarro pressed on and insisted, “Yeah but between the earthquake and the eclipse, I’m going to church this weekend!”

"We're alive and live in New York where we just had a 4.8 [magnitude] earthquake!"#TheView co-hosts open Friday morning's show reacting to today's earthquake that rocked the northeast. pic.twitter.com/X09c0zgJZ7 — The View (@TheView) April 5, 2024

