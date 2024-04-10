It’s been one drama after another for the cohosts of The View lately. After grappling with an earthquake last week and an eclipse on Monday, they had to deal with a building fire on Wednesday.

The show opened with a telling tune in Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” and Whoopi Goldberg explained the significance of the song choice right away: “We walked out to [that song] because it actually happened next door at Tamron Hall’s. This morning, we had to evacuate the studio because there was a fire that we did not start. We don’t know who started it. We don’t know what started it”

Part-time cohost Ana Navarro then shared how she knew something was wrong in ABC Studios ahead of the show, saying, “I was coming in from the from the airport, and … it was a ‘Hot Topics’ meeting. So I pressed the Zoom link thinking I would find all of you on the Zoom, and it was dark, empty, and alarm and flashing lights. I thought, ‘Holy hell.'”

From there, the cohosts started digging into their in-the-moment-of-emergency reactions that surprised them the most.

For Alyssa Farah Griffin, “It really made me understand my priorities because once I saw that all the hosts were fine. I was like where’s my glam team? Like leave Brian [Teta, producer], but as long as hair and makeup’s okay.”

Continuing on from a topic from Tuesday’s show, Joy Behar joked, “It’s very dangerous to see us on the street without hair and makeup.”

For Sunny Hostin, the thing that surprised her was what she prioritized grabbing on her way to the exits: “I left my purse in my dressing room, but I grabbed my phone. It’s very important.”

Goldberg didn’t think that was such an unnautral choice, assuring her, “When that happens as you as you’re evacuating you snatch up your phone because that’s your ID.”

She then went on explain the circumstances of the fire as she knew them to be: The fire started in the kitchen area of Tamron Hall’s portion of the studio, but they don’t know who or what started the blaze. “Maybe they were cooking each other? I don’t know!”

