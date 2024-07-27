Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The Rookie cast descended upon San Diego Comic-Con on July 27 and gave fans some incredible teases about the upcoming seventh season, which will premiere next year on ABC.

Naturally, the topic of Chenford came up during the panel (hosted by TV Insider’s own Damian Holbrook). The cast gave us morsels of scoop that will hold the fandom over until the Season 7 premiere. When talking about the breakup, Nathan Fillion quipped that it’ll all be worth it “when” Chenford reunites, but he quickly corrected to say “if” they get back together, according to a fan on X who live-tweeted the panel.

Eric Winter also addressed the Chenford split in Season 6 and noted that Tim has some work to do on himself before he can be in a relationship with Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) again. However, he still gave the Chenford fans hope. He teased that Tim would make it up to Lucy in “different ways” next season.

The Chenford fandom is familiar with the slow burn when it comes to Tim and Lucy. After seasons of will-they-won’t-they, they finally got together in Season 5.

Since this is The Rookie, it was practically guaranteed that this fan-favorite pair would experience turbulence in their romance. Last season, Tim ended things with Lucy after his past came back to haunt him. He didn’t break up with Lucy because he didn’t love her (quite the opposite, in fact). Tim told Lucy that she deserved “so much better” than him.

But the SDCC panel wasn’t all Chenford talk. Winter revealed that he wants Tim’s mom to get involved. Fillion said that Susie Sullivan, who played his onscreen mom on Castle, should play Tim’s mom. If Fillion wants it, let’s make it happen!

Despite the hype around The Rookie right now, fans will have to wait until 2025 for Season 7. The ABC police drama is part of the network’s 2025 midseason schedule.

The Rookie, Season 7, 2025, ABC