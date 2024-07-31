‘House of the Dragon’ Finale Leaks Online (Again)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra with dragon Syrax in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Episode 7 - 'The Red Sowing'
Ollie Upton / HBO

House of the Dragon

 More

The House of the Dragon finale has been leaked for the second season in a row.

More than one dozen videos were posted to TikTok on July 30 reportedly featuring scenes from the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale, set to premiere on HBO on Sunday, August 4. At least 30 minutes of footage were shared, with the videos reportedly consisting of someone filming a screen with a secondary device. The TikTok account has since been banned, but the videos racked up over 100,000 thousand views beforehand, according to ComicBook.com. The videos were reposted by other accounts, as well as on Twitter/X and Reddit. Spoilers detailing the content of the videos are also being shared on those social media platforms.

TV Insider reached out to HBO for comment about the leak and if the network knows how it happened but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The House of the Dragon Season 1 finale was also leaked online days before its premiere in 2022. That time, the episode was posted on illegal torrent sites that HBO said “originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA [Europe, the Middle East and Africa] region.”

‘House of the Dragon’: Will Alyn Ride a Dragon? Abubakar Salim Weighs In
Related

‘House of the Dragon’: Will Alyn Ride a Dragon? Abubakar Salim Weighs In

“HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K,” HBO said in a statement at the time. Game of Thrones also suffered several leaks throughout its eight-season run, especially in the final season.

House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and depicts the civil war between two sides of the Targaryen family triggered by the usurping of the Iron Throne in the hours following King Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) death. Last week’s penultimate episode of Season 2 saw Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) experience a turn of the tides of the conflict as she successfully found dragonriders for dragons Vermithor and Silverwing. Now, Rhaenyra has seven dragons ready for battle with their riders.

The trailer for the Season 2 finale shows conflict brewing as Rhaenyra’s forces on land, sea, and in the air prepare to take on the greens of King’s Landing, led by Prince Regent Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and his monstrous dragon, Vhagar.

House of the Dragon, Season 2 Finale, Sunday, August 4, 9/8c, HBO, Streaming on Max

House of the Dragon - HBO

House of the Dragon where to stream

House of the Dragon

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Honoree Norah O'Donnell attends the 2019 Matrix Awards at the Sheraton New York Times Square on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
1
Norah O’Donnell Stepping Down as ‘CBS Evening News’ Anchor
Heather Tom and Crew Morrow on 'The Bold and the Beautiful' Set CBS Television City Los Angeles, Ca.
2
‘B&B’ Newcomer Crew Morrow Teases Will Spencer’s ‘Rocky’ Return
Sam Reid as rockstar Lestat in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 3 teaser
3
What Sam Reid Hopes to Explore in ‘IWTV’ Season 3
Jesse Palmer, Katie Thurston, and Wells Adams on 'Bachelor in Paradise'
4
Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10 Returning in 2024? The Latest Updates
Ken Jennings on Jeopardy
5
Did ‘Jeopardy!’ Just Deliver Its Worst Season Ever?