'Outlander' Spinoff 'Blood of My Blood' Adds Tony Curran as Jamie's Grandfather

Tony Curran
Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) onscreen family is expanding as Mary & George‘s Tony Curran joins Outlander: Blood of My Blood as Lord Lovat, Jamie’s grandfather.

According to Deadline, Curran joins the Outlander spinoff as a series regular alongside previously announced cast members Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield, and Jeremy Irvine who are set to play Jamie’s parents Ellen and Brian as well as Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) parents, Julia and Henry.

Tony Curran in 'Mary & George'

Curran in Mary & George (Credit: Starz)

Production for the series recently began in Scotland where the flagship series based on Diana Gabaldon‘s novels is also filmed. Lord Lovat has been mentioned previously in the original show as having had Brian Fraser out of wedlock with a maid at Castle Downie. While Curran will play a role as the character in the series, Blood of My Blood‘s story primarily revolves around the romances between Ellen and Brian as well as Julia and Henry, set in both the 18th century and World War I.

The 10-episode series sees Outlander‘s Matthew B. Roberts serving as showrunner and executive producer alongside Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis.

As mentioned above, Curran will appear in Starz’s forthcoming limited series Mary & George as King James I alongside Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine‘s titular mother-and-son duo. The seven-parter will arrive beginning Friday, April 5 on Starz.

Scottish himself, Curran’s a perfect fit for the role of Lord Lovat, but he’s also appeared in several other titles over the years including Doctor Who, Daredevil, Your Honor, Ray Donovan, The Calling, Secret Invasion, Defiance, and The Pillars of the Earth which also aired on Starz, to name a few.

And Curran is only the latest addition to the ensemble as we’re sure more additions and announcements loom on the horizon. Stay tuned for more as production on Blood of My Blood continues, and let us know what you think of Curran’s casting in the comments section.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Series Premiere, TBA, Starz

