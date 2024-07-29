‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Shares First Episode Teaser Video

Ryan Seacrest is suited up and ready for his first day on the job as the new Wheel of Fortune host.

The American Idol host shared a video on his Instagram page on Friday, July 26, which showed him putting on his tie and shoes backstage before walking down the corridor towards the Wheel stage.

“Game face for the season premiere taping. Let’s play @wheeloffortune !” he captioned the video.

Fans jumped into the comments to share their excitement and well wishes.

“Wishing you many years of success in your new role as Host for Wheel of Fortune,” wrote one commenter.

“Looking good!! They couldn’t ask for anyone better than you!!!” said another.

Another added, “Looking great. U got this. Make PAT proud.”

“You got this Ryan! No problem! I’ll be watching!” wrote another.

Pat Sajak’s daughter and Wheel social media correspondent Maggie Sajak also commented on the post, writing, “Let’s go!”

Last Thursday, July 25, long-time letter-turner Vanna White shared a similar video of herself getting styled for the first episode of the show’s upcoming 42nd season. “Getting ready for the first show!” she exclaimed in the Instagram clip.

Seacrest made an appearance at the end of White’s video, as he showed up in his smart suit and tie and escorted his co-host to the stage.

“Ready to go?” White asked.

“I think so,” Seacrest responded. “Let’s do it. Come on.”

Seacrest, a self-confessed Wheel super fan, has taken over the iconic game show from Pat Sajak, who officially retired from the regular syndicated show in June. However, fans will still be able to get one final run of Sajak before he walks off into the sunset.

As reported earlier this month, Sajak will host the upcoming season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which premieres on Monday, October 7, at 8/7c ABC. The network is touting it as Sajak’s final spin of the wheel.

Seacrest is expected to take over as Celebrity Wheel host for the following season, though it has yet to be confirmed by ABC.