‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White & Ryan Seacrest Lock Arms as They Film First Show

She’ll surely miss longtime colleague Pat Sajak, but Vanna White seems already at ease with new Wheel of Fortune cohost Ryan Seacrest.

On Thursday, White posted a behind-the-scenes video of herself getting styled and made up for the first episode of the game show’s 42nd season. “Getting ready for the first show!” she exclaimed in that Instagram clip.

As part of the gussying-up, White gets eyebrow pencil, blush, lip color, and — over her objections — fake eyelashes. (“Maybe she’s right,” she concedes with a smile, looking at the final result in the mirror as her makeup artist nods knowingly.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanna White (@officialvannawhite)

Finally, once her hair and makeup are ready and she’s dressed in her gown and high heels, White gets an escort to the stage from Seacrest, dressed in a suit and tie.

“Ready to go?” White asks.

“I think so,” Seacrest responds. “Let’s do it. Come on.”

And arm in arm, the new Wheel of Fortune team heads off to meet the contestants.

“All dolled up and ready to go!” White wrote in her Instagram caption. “#Season42 @wheeloffortune.”

In comments on the post, Instagram users expressed the whole gamut of human emotion, with many still upset that Sajak has retired.

“Nooooooooooooo, bring back Pat!” one person wrote.

“I’m not ready,” said another.

And someone else wrote, “Pat will be missed. No one can fill his shoes.”

Other commenters were open-minded about Seacrest emceeing the show.

“This will take some getting used to! We miss you, Pat,” one person wrote.

Another said, “It’ll be weird without Pat! But Ken Jennings is doing a good job on Jeopardy!, so I suppose we’ll get used to it! Glad Vanna is staying!”

And many commenters raved about White. “You’re such an inspiration, Vanna!” one wrote. “We are so glad that you stayed! We’ll be watching!”

Wheel of Fortune Season 42 Premiere, Fall 2024, Check Local Listings