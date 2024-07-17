Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Ryan Seacrest could barely contain his excitement in a newly released video that showed some highlights from the American Idol host’s first day on the set of Wheel of Fortune.

The long-time host and self-confessed Wheel super fan has officially taken the helm of the iconic game show following Pat Sajak‘s retirement in June. Seacrest has already started filming his episodes as host, which viewers will be able to see when Season 42 premieres this fall.

However, to whet fans’ appetites, Seacrest took to social media on Tuesday (July 16) to share a behind-the-scenes video of his first day on set (a few months ago). “A glimpse of my first day at @wheeloffortune, and I’m still spinning with excitement!” Seacrest captioned the post.

“My heart’s pounding I’m so excited,” Seacrest said as he arrived outside the Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, where the long-running game show tapes its episodes in front of a live audience.

Once inside the studio, Seacrest immediately made a beeline to the famous wheel, which he described as “smaller than you think…. as am I.” He then gave it a spin to hear the “iconic” sound, which he said he finds “soothing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

“You know, I could not sleep last night; I was so excited,” Seacrest continued. “I slept okay, but still very excited for the alarm to go off.”

Seacrest also took a look at the display cases, which included the show’s Emmy awards, Guinness World Record plaque, and one of co-host Vanna White‘s glamorous dresses. He then posed next to a cardboard cut-out of Sajak, joking, “Who’s taller? He is, shocker.”

“It’s like your first day of school, so excited!! We will miss Pat, but can’t wait to see your debut!” one fan wrote in the comments.

“They couldn’t have found someone better. Good luck!” said another.

Another added, “We’ll miss Pat Sajack [sic], but look forward to seeing you- You’ll be great as new host!”

As Sajak said goodbye after four decades of hosting Wheel back in June, Seacrest posted a message on Instagram, writing, “Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune! Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades.”

He added, “Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you’ve created countless wonderful memories for viewers. You’ve set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era. Best wishes for all your future endeavors!”