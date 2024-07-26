Olympics Opening Ceremony, Kevin & Kenan Weigh In, Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Playground,’ Elizabeth I and ‘Serpent Queen’

Summer Olympics: Opening Ceremony

Special

Let the Summer Games begin. But first, thousands of athletes from more than 200 countries participate in the traditional opening ceremony, which this year takes an unconventional route down the scenic River Seine in Paris. A flotilla four miles long with nearly 90 boats will ferry the athletes to the Trocadéro Plaza, where they’ll disembark to view the lighting of the cauldron. The first hour will be commercial-free, with commentary throughout from Olympics host Mike Tirico, joined by Kelly Clarkson, Peyton Manning and Today’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. You’ll know Team USA not just from their high-profile flag bearers—LeBron James and Coco Gauff—but from their distinctive outfits, decked out in Ralph Lauren blazers, blue jeans and white suede shoes.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Olympics Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson

Special

Throughout the games, comedians Kevin Hart and Saturday Night Live staple Kenan Thompson weigh in on the activities and festivities with whimsical commentary. They’ll offer their views on Paris and the highs and lows of competition while conducting in-studio interviews, conversations and games. Their Highlights show is scheduled to air eight nights over the 16 days of competition, with the next installment set for Monday.

Hulu

Playground

Series Premiere

Executive producer Megan Thee Stallion is a frequent guest and observer of the sexually charged hot-body antics within the renowned Playground LA dance studio, owned and operated by Pussycat Dolls creator Robin Antin and actor/choreographer Kenny Wormald. The young dancers take classes and audition for A-list music stars, but the real drama takes place off the dance floor among these horny hoofers. TV’s real housewives might want to tune in to see what a real catfight looks like.

Starz

The Serpent Queen

8/7c

Joining the illustrious ranks of Bette Davis, Glenda Jackson, Helen Mirren, Judi Dench, Cate Blanchett and others who’ve assumed the iconic role of Queen Elizabeth I, Minnie Driver makes her first appearance in the juicy historical drama as the fabled English monarch. We’ll have to wait to see her cross (fictional) paths with France’s scheming Catherine de Medici (Samantha Morton), but Elizabeth is most intrigued to learn of her European neighbor’s political turmoil and sees an opportunity to gain leverage through the Bourbon’s trade proposal.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV: