Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant and ready to settle down with boyfriend Ken Urker, but her divorce from her estranged husband Ryan Anderson is set to drag on for the rest of the year. Any hopes she had of a quickie divorce have been wrecked. She has also received bad news about spousal support.

According to TMZ, Anderson’s attorney, Jeffrey Carrier, said that when married couples without children divorce in the state of Louisiana, they are required to live apart for six months after divorce papers are served before they can request a divorce hearing.

While Blanchard announced her separation from Anderson in March, she allegedly didn’t serve the divorce papers until the middle of July. That means the divorce will extend into at least January 2025, the earliest Blanchard and Anderson can request a hearing.

Even though there is a long wait ahead, TMZ reports that Blanchard and Anderson have already started settling certain aspects of the divorce. Carrier states that both parties have agreed no one is getting spousal support or alimony, despite Blanchard originally asking for Anderson to pay her spousal support.

The former couple will next figure out details regarding the division of property and other assets. Blanchard and Anderson were married for less than two years, but they have contracts for shows and books they need to divide. Blanchard has also agreed to let Anderson keep their dog, Pixie.

Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023 after serving seven years of a second-degree murder sentence. She pleaded guilty in 2016 for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. She and Anderson tied the knot while Blanchard was still locked up and moved in together following her release.

However, just three months later, Blanchard took to her private Facebook page, revealing, “People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard (@gypsy.rose.blanchard.insta)

Since then, Blanchard has rekindled her romance with her former fiancé, Urker, and things seem to be going very well. Earlier this month, the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star shared a video on her YouTube Channel where she confirmed she is pregnant.

She went on to say she is expecting her first child with Urker and that their baby is due in January 2025. “This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected, but we’re both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood,” Blanchard shared.

There is one major complication here, which is making Blanchard’s wait for divorce proceedings much tougher. According to a law in the Bayou State, if the mother of a child is married to (or has been divorced for less than 300 days) when the child was conceived, then her ex, or estranged husband, is presumed to be the father.

So, legally speaking, Anderson’s name would go on the birth certificate as the child’s father. Under the law, Urker would have to establish paternity through a DNA test, which, per TMZ, he and Blanchard have no issue doing.