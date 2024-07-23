Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Tarek El Moussa is setting the record straight about his recent post. The Flip or Flop alum shared a photo of a street sign that read “Bittersweet Lane,” which sparked rumors online that he was alluding to his ex Christina Hall’s recent split from Josh Hall.

“This has nothing to do with Christina,” Tarek wrote on his Instagram Story on July 22. “I was on a walk looking at cool houses and found the street name neat and wanted to share. Please stop sending me nasty messages. Thank you T.”

The HGTV star shared the photo five days after his ex-wife’s husband filed for divorce. Josh cited irreconcilable differences and listed his date of separation from Christina as July 8. The couple had married in October 2021 but didn’t go public with the news until April 2022. Christina was previously married to Tarek from 2009 to 2018 and share two children.

Tarek stumbled upon the street sign while in the Hamptons with his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, and shared the photo on his Instagram Story. He later appeared on the July 22 edition of LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

El Moussa and his current wife, along with ex-wife Christina and Josh, were supposed to team up for the upcoming HGTV series The Flip Off. The competition series would follow the two couples to see “who can find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain.” The Flip Off was initially set to premiere in 2025, and the couples were featured in a promo together.

It’s currently unknown if Christina and Josh’s divorce will impact the show’s setup and release date. However, PEOPLE reported that The Flip Off is “back to filming” without Josh. It’s unclear how much of the show filmed prior to Christina and Josh’s split.

The estranged couple has not addressed their divorce publicly.