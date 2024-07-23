Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) is going to be getting some help from someone new in Murdoch Mysteries Season 18.

TV Insider has learned exclusively that Paul Sun-Hyung Lee has joined the cast of the CBC original hit series. He’ll be playing Inspector Albert Choi, who brings a whole new perspective to Station House #4. Production on the new season has also started in Toronto. Season 18 will consist of 22 episodes and include the series’ milestone 300th. It will be broadcast on Ovation and Acorn TV in the U.S. and CBC and CBC Gem in Canada this fall.

We also have an exclusive first look at Lee on set, with the photo below and video above.

“It’s a lot of fun stepping back in time, and I don’t think I’ve ever done a period piece like this before,” Lee says. “It’s a show that remains innovative, that is family friendly as well, and a little bit on the edge, and it’s one of those shows that although it is a procedural, it does sort of keep you on your toes in terms of trying to figure out whodunnit, as it were, and yeah, that’s a recipe for success.”

Added Bisson, “He’s a wonderful actor and he’s also a very passionate individual, and I knew that was the type of person that needed to join our team, so I’m just thrilled about that.” Watch the video for more.

“We are delighted that Paul has joined us in the world of Murdoch,” executive producer Peter Mitchell said in a statement. “Paul brings a wealth of experience to his role as Inspector Albert Choi and we think the fans will really enjoy seeing him on the team at Station House 4.”

Murdoch Mysteries is set in Toronto in the early 1900s, during the age of invention, where Detective William Murdoch enlists innovative forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s most perplexing murders. Season 18 promises many “Murdochian” delights, including a murder at a Charles Dickens convention; Murdoch acting as a bodyguard for a silent film star (Siobhan Murphy) and thrown into a cinematic adventure himself; foiling a theft of the world’s largest ruby; proving the veracity of a ‘Missing Link’ skull found in Milton, Ontario; and a holiday episode celebrating the ‘misfits’ and singletons.

The season will also include episodes that root mysteries in the social issues of the time, including: a worker’s strike at a factory; an early instance of low-income housing; competing public hydro projects; and immigrants trying to purchase land in the ‘paradise’ of the wilds of Canada. And for the milestone 300th episode, Detective Murdoch will visit the UK to see his wife, Dr. Julia Ogden (Hélène Joy), as they celebrate their wedding anniversary. Season 18 will also introduce new characters as well as continue to combine the history, humor, romance, and adventure that make it popular and unique.

The series came from Maureen Jennings’ 1997 novel Except the Dying. Other key characters include: Chief Constable Thomas Brackenreid (Thomas Craig), Constables George Crabtree (Jonny Harris) and Henry Higgins (Lachlan Murdoch), Detective Llewellyn Watts (Daniel Maslany), Chief Coroner Violet Hart (Shanice Banton), Margaret Brackenreid (Arwen Humphreys), and Effie Newsome-Crabtree (Clare McConnell) as Canada’s first female Crown Attorney.

Murdoch Mysteries is developed and produced by Shaftesbury, in association with CBC, ITV Studios, and UKTV, and with the participation of the Canada Media Fund, the IPF’s COGECO Television Production Fund, the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and Ontario Creates.

Murdoch Mysteries, Season 18, TBA, Ovation and Acorn TV