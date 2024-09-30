There are changes coming to Murdoch Mysteries—and we can’t wait to see them!

TV Insider has learned exclusively that for the first time, Murdoch Mysteries will debut in the U.S. day and date with the Canadian premieres on CBC. Season 18 will premiere on Ovation TV on Monday, October 7 at 8/7c. Season 18 consists of 22 episodes, including the series’ milestone 300th. We also have your exclusive first look at the trailer, above, which introduces Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Inspector Albert Choi, who brings a whole new perspective to Station House #4.

The beloved detective series is set in Toronto in the early 1900s during the age of invention, where Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) enlists radical forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s most gruesome murders. The trailer offers him getting a new place to house them.

Season 18, Ovation TV promises, “is full of ‘Murdochian’ delights: a murder at a Charles Dickens convention; Murdoch acting as a bodyguard for a silent film star (Siobhan Murphy) and thrown into a cinematic adventure himself; foiling a theft of the world’s largest ruby; proving the veracity of a ‘Missing Link’ skull found in Milton, Ontario; and a holiday episode celebrating the ‘misfits’ and singletons.” It will also include episodes with mysteries rooted in the social issues of the time, such as a worker’s strike at a factory; an early instance of low-income housing; competing public hydro projects; and immigrants trying to purchase land in the ‘paradise’ of the wilds of Canada. Episode 300 will see Detective Murdoch visit the UK to see his wife, Dr. Julia Ogden (Hélène Joy), as they celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Other key characters in Murdoch’s world include Chief Constable Thomas Brackenreid (Thomas Craig), Constables George Crabtree (Jonny Harris) and Henry Higgins (Lachlan Murdoch), Detective Llewellyn Watts (Daniel Maslany), Chief Coroner Violet Hart (Shanice Banton), Margaret Brackenreid (Arwen Humphreys) and Effie Newsome-Crabtree (Clare McConnell) as Canada’s first female Crown Attorney.

The series is based on Maureen Jennings’s popular Detective Murdoch novels. Murdoch Mysteries premiered in Canada in January 2008. It is executive produced by Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Yannick Bisson, Hélène Joy, Simon McNabb, and showrunner Peter Mitchell. Jeremy Hood and Julie Lacey are producers. Murdoch Mysteries is developed and produced by Shaftesbury, in association with CBC, ITV STUDIOS, and UKTV, and with the participation of the Canada Media Fund, the IPF’s COGECO Television Production Fund, the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit, and Ontario Creates.

Murdoch Mysteries, Season 18 Premiere, Monday, October 7, 8/7c, Ovation TV