It’s not just The Simpsons that can make scarily accurate predictions when it comes to real-world politics.

Following President Joe Biden‘s decision to bow out of the 2024 presidential campaign and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrats’ new nominee, fans on social media pointed out the eerie similarities to an episode of the HBO political satire Veep.

Veep, created by Armando Iannucci, aired from 2012 to 2019 and starred Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer, the first woman vice president. The moment in question comes in the Season 2 finale when Meyer finds out President Stuart Hughes is no longer running for re-election, setting her up to be the first female president.

“I’m not leaving. POTUS is leaving. He’s not going to run for a second term. I’m gonna run. I’m gonna run for president!” Louis-Dreyfus’ Meyer tells her team in the clip, which was shared by numerous people on social media on Sunday (July 21).

"This show. It's always this show."

“This show. It’s always this show,” wrote one X user.

Iannucci himself retweeted the above comment, replying, “Is it?”

“Veep is a reality show .. cuz Selina Meyer IS Kamala Harris,” said another alongside a clip of Meyer privately celebrating the news in a storage room.

"Veep is a reality show .. cuz Selina Meyer IS Kamala Harris"

Another wrote, “Veep is a documentary.”

“The accuracy of Veep is way too scary at times!” added another commenter.

“This is Dems Simpsons,” wrote another.

“It is WILD how much Kamala’s journey is turning out to be like Selina’s in Veep,” said one user.

Another added, “Will literally never get over the fact that we’re living through the plot of Veep in real time.”

“Veep writers called it holy s***,” another wrote.

Following Biden’s election win in 2020, Louis-Dreyfus took to social media, where she wrote, “”Madam Vice President” is no longer a fictional character. @KamalaHarris.”

Despite the comparisons, earlier this month, Veep showrunner David Mandel told Vanity Fair that he doesn’t “accept” the similarities between Harris and Meyer.

“I understand that people all over the internet are dying to make the narrative somehow that Kamala is Selina,” Mandel explained. “I personally choose not to accept it. It’s too simplistic, and I don’t think they’re doing it in a fun way. I think they’re doing it to try and somehow make [Harris] seem less than, and I don’t enjoy it.”

After Biden’s endorsement on Sunday, Harris shared a statement, writing, “I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.”

She added, “We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.”