‘The Simpsons’ Fans Go Wild Over Kamala Harris Prediction

D’oh! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Simpsons Newsletter:

After President Joe Biden bowed out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday (July 21) and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the new nominee, social media users pointed out how The Simpsons once again made a prescient prediction.

Now that Harris has a chance to become President, The Simpsons fans pointed out the similarities between the current VP and Lisa Simpson from the Season 11 episode “Bart to the Future,” which aired on March 19, 2000. In that episode, Bart is given a glimpse of three decades in the future, where Lisa is elected president and is seen wearing a purple pantsuit and pearl necklace.

Fans, including actress Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Claudia Jordan, took to social media on Sunday to point out how Harris wore a similar purple ensemble and pearl necklace at Biden’s inauguration held on January 20, 2021.

“Not for nothing but the Simpsons already predicted this….” Jordan wrote on X alongside a side-by-side photo of Harris and Lisa.

Not for nothing but the Simpsons already predicted this…. pic.twitter.com/SeTmhVubSj — Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) July 21, 2024

The meme soon went viral, with many others sharing the same photo. One fan wrote, “The Simpsons has done it again! Here’s from the 17th episode of the 11th season (in the year 2000) showing Lisa Simpson as the first female president of the United States talking about how the country is broke after President Trump. And, here’s Kamala wearing the same outfit at Biden’s inauguration.”

“The Simpsons creators are clairvoyants. Or did @KamalaHarris have a private joke?” added another.

“Kamala Harris is gonna pull a Lisa Simpson,” said one user.

The Simpsons has done it again! Here’s from the 17th episode of the 11th season (in the year 2000) showing Lisa Simpson as the first female president of the United States talking about how the country is broke after President Trump. And, here’s Kamala wearing the same outfit at… pic.twitter.com/LupBhtPYvp — Kind Hearted Hindu (@HinduHearted) July 22, 2024

The Simpsons creators are clairvoyants. Or did @KamalaHarris have a private joke? On March 19th 2000, The Simpsons episode Bart to the Future ran with President Lisa Simpson in purple suit and pearls. On January 21st 2021, Kamala Harris wore this at the Inauguration. True. pic.twitter.com/77FAuOPhxS — Jessica Adams BA (@jessicacadams) July 22, 2024

Kamala Harris is gonna pull a Lisa Simpson https://t.co/jCfEOlb7dM — Legend Arts (@LegArt355) July 21, 2024

Simpsons writer and executive producer Al Jean also shared the meme, writing, “@TheSimpsons “prediction” I’m proud to be a part of.”

What makes the prediction even freakier is that, in the episode, Lisa’s presidency comes after Trump’s stint in the White House. “As you know, we’ve inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump,” Lisa says in the episode.

This isn’t the first time fans have pointed out scarily accurate predictions from old Simpsons episodes. In a 1998 episode, the show included a brief gag that 20th Century Fox was now “a division of Walt Disney Co.” This would come true in 2019 when Disney finalized terms to purchase 21st Century Fox, which includes 20th Century Fox Film and Television studios.

In a 2008 “Treehouse of Horror” episode, Homer tries to vote for Barack Obama on an electronic voting machine, but the machine changes his vote to John McCain. In 2012, MSNBC and other news outlets reported that voting machines were swapping votes from Obama to Mitt Romney.

Other predictions The Simpsons have nailed include the Greece debt crisis, smart watches, FaceTime, Cypress Hill performing with the London Symphony Orchestra, USA’s Curling team Winter Olympics victory, MLB star Don Mattingly being benched, the OceanGate’s Titan submarine disaster and more.