President Joe Biden‘s decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential campaign on Sunday (July 21) left Fox News scrambling for talking points, especially after Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the new Democrat nominee.

According to The Huffington Post, long-time Fox News anchor Sean Hannity called for Biden to resign immediately, declaring “democracy is dead in the Democratic Party” and “If he had any decency at all he would leave the White House this week and never come back.”

However, when it came to thoughts on Harris, Hannity appeared to struggle to argue why she’d make a bad president, resorting to poking fun at her laugh and railing against her call to ban plastic straws.

Hannity: She wants to ban plastic straws. I love my plastic straws. I hate paper straws. pic.twitter.com/B2InDSIFTz — Acyn (@Acyn) July 22, 2024

Hannity: Here’s just one reason voters seem to detest Kamala Harris *clips of Harris laughing* pic.twitter.com/QwKufROZJ3 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 22, 2024

“They don’t have any dirt on Kamala— it’s hilarious,” one viewer commented on X.

“Hannity is literally grasping at straws too. They’re so desperate!!!! wrote another.

Another added, “Wow, what an interesting and intelligent way to base a whole presidency on. I can really see he really hits on the hard issues.”

Sean Hannity is literally grasping at straws along with Jason Miller. Bwahahahahahah! Desperation. pic.twitter.com/dAUWFy4TYN — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) July 22, 2024

“Alright, that’s “the final straw” FOX is pathetic!” said another.

Despite numerous calls from Fox News and other cable network pundits for Biden to bow out of the race, the President’s decision appeared to take everyone by surprise.

Jesse Watters said that “the entire Biden presidency has been a lie” and that it was “ending in disgrace,” while Senator Josh Hawley told Laura Ingraham that it would be a “suicide mission” for anyone to run against Donald Trump.

Long-time Trump insider Stephen Miller also appeared on Ingraham’s show, where he went on a rant about how the Democrats choosing a new nominee is “a major attack on democracy.”

Watching pissed Steve Miller ranting and raving on Fox News about Biden’s decision to drop out of the race, should tell you everything you need to know. They. Are. Scared. pic.twitter.com/wunJEUQwWt — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 22, 2024

Kellyanne Conway also appeared to struggle to find criticisms of Harris and her policies. Instead, she simply said Harris “does not speak well” and “does not work hard.”

Conway’s ex-husband, George Conway, hit back on X, sarcastically quipping, “Not everyone can express themselves as eloquently and with such exquisite turns of phrase as Donald J. Trump.”

Kellyanne: She does not speak well. She does not work hard. She should not be the standard-bearer for the party. pic.twitter.com/IJu3O9kWu7 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 22, 2024

Not everyone can express themselves as eloquently and with such exquisite turns of phrase as Donald J. Trump. https://t.co/O8O8w65MqW — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 22, 2024

Meanwhile, Fox News host Harris Faulkner said, “If anybody was afraid that democracy would be upended, we are watching it today. Joe Biden didn’t capitulate to this to give Kamala Harris a leg up.”

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also claimed the Democrats are “pushing” Harris “to see if she collapses” so they can ultimately replace her too.

Fox News “straight news” anchor Harris Faulkner: “If anybody was afraid that democracy would be upended, we are watching it today. Joe Biden didn’t capitulate to this to give Kamala Harris a leg up.” She then says she’s hearing Gretchen Whitmer will be the nominee. pic.twitter.com/pxaIILENL9 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 21, 2024

McCarthy also compared Biden’s withdrawal to the Watergate scandal, saying, “For the Democrats to say democracy is on the ballot, that’s hypocrisy now.”

Following his withdrawal announcement on Sunday, Biden endorsed Harris as the new nominee.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden wrote. “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”