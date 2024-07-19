Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Goldy Berry is about to be back on the case! The fifth Curious Caterer Mysteries movie, titled Curious Caterer: Drumstick Drama, will premiere this fall, Deadline reports. Production is set to begin on July 28 and will last for three weeks.

The Curious Caterer movies have become a Hallmark hit since the first one premiered in 2022. Network faves Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker lead the franchise as Goldy Berry and Detective Tom Schultz alongside an incredible ensemble cast.

So, will the entire Curious Caterer cast be returning for the fifth movie? Yes! DeLoach and Walker will reprise their roles along with returning cast members Lochlyn Munro as Dr. Richard Korman, Jaycie Dotin as Marla Maguire, and Riley Davis as Detective Mason Kildea.

This cast will be five for five. They have appeared in all of the previous Curious Caterer movies: Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate, Curious Caterer: Grilling Season, Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows, and Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans.

When the news of the fifth Curious Caterer movie was announced, DeLoach wrote on her Instagram Story, “Forever grateful to our fans and viewers for making this possible. Thank you all!”

According to the synopsis, Goldy will have another “dilemma to solve. A last-minute request caused her to double book herself catering a VIP album rerelease concert while also being booked on a first date with none other than detective Tom Schultz at the same concert. Goldy finds herself playing double duty, and things get even more complicated from there when, right as Goldy finally gets a moment to enjoy her time with Tom, the lead singer gets electrocuted mid-act. Suddenly, Goldy’s date has turned into a crime scene.”

DeLoach previously confirmed to TV Insider while promoting Foiled Plans that another Curious Caterer movie was in the works. DeLoach hopes to continue playing Goldy for the foreseeable future. “Listen, I’m down to make 27 of these. That is the hope,” she said.

The actress was excited to explore more of the romance between Goldy and Tom in Foiled Plans. “With Goldy and Tom, we’re really happy with the way this one turned out because we really believe that we’re giving the audience what they asked for.” Let’s hope for even more in Drumstick Drama!

Curious Caterer: Drumstick Drama, Movie Premiere, Fall 2024, Hallmark Mystery