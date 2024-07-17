This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! has seen a string of multi-day champions as of late, from Grant DeYoung to Adriana Harmeyer to Survivor alum Drew Basile, but none have seen fans gravitate towards them quite like Isaac Hirsch.

Hirsch, a customer support team lead from Burbank, California, entered Tuesday’s (July 16) game on a nine-day winning streak, having accumulated an impressive $215,390. However, his game came crashing down on Tuesday after a massive wager in the last round cost him dearly.

While it was a devastating loss for Hirsch, viewers, too, were heartbroken to see the California native’s game come to an end.

“We were rooting for you during your run. You looked a bit off tonight so we were worried. The bid on final was a brain fart but these things happen. Looking forward to seeing you on tournament of champions,” wrote one fan on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum.

“You were so much fun to watch! I totally enjoyed your run and look forward to seeing you on our TV screen again! You are fabulous!” said another.

Another added, “You had a great run! You’re an excellent competitor, and were very entertaining to watch. I look forward seeing you in the ToC.”

“You’re one of my favorite contestants ever and I can’t wait to see you in the ToC,” wrote one commenter.

“You were such a pleasure to watch. Gonna miss you & your outfits lol! Can’t wait to watch you on TOC,” added another.

Hirsch’s girlfriend also jumped onto the Reddit thread to share some insight on where the Jeopardy! champ gets his fashion sense.

“I like going on Etsy to find vintage things for Isaac whenever I’m holiday/birthday shopping for him,” she explained. “But I also have to shout out Magnolia Street here in Burbank, CA which is full of amazing thrift stores! Isaac and I even made a trip between taping days to try to find more things to clear the Jeopardy wardrobe requirements. Isaac has great taste in clothes so it’s always fun to find a thrifted fit.”

Jay Fisher, the government relations manager from Lisle, Illinois, who ended up knocking Hirsch off his pedestal, also commented, writing, “I haven’t had a chance to watch the episode yet, but I was in shock when I won. I wonder if it shows.”

Fisher continued, “Isaac is a great competitor and he wasn’t feeling his best. Any other day the results would have been different. I will be cheering him on in the ToC. Congratulations on a great run and good luck in the ToC.”

Are you sad to see Hirsch go? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.