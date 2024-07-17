Naomi Pomeroy Dies in River Accident: ‘Top Chef Masters’ Contestant Was 49

Naomi Pomeroy, an award-winning professional chef and restaurateur who fans might remember from her appearances on Top Chef Masters and Iron Chef, has died. She was 49.

According to the Associated Press, Pomeroy died on Saturday, July 13, in an accident on the Willamette River in Oregon, where she and others were floating down the river on inner tubes and paddle boards. Pomeroy ended up being pulled under the water, where she drowned. Her body has not yet been recovered.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon, where Pomeroy lives, said in a statement, per Entertainment Weekly, “An investigation by BCSO determined three adults recreating on tubes and a paddle board (two tubes were secured together and the paddle board was attached to Naomi), became entangled on an exposed snag in the water.”

“One of the adults, Naomi, was pulled under the water and unable to free herself due to the paddleboard leash,” the statement added.

Officers located two other adults, including Pomeroy’s husband, Kyle Linden Webster, and their friend. They continue to search for Pomeroy, the “first drowning victim of the year.”

“Both yesterday and today, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office had staff … both Marine Patrol Deputies and Search and Rescue personnel, on the water, continuing the effort to recover the victim,” Benton County Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall told Eater on Monday (July 15) night.

He added, “Debris in river, currents, and ragged rocks, make it unsafe for divers to conduct any exploratory search under water. We will continue our efforts to recover the victim, to bring [closure] to the family and the community.”

Pomeroy appeared as a contestant on the third season of Top Chef Masters, which pits established chefs against each other. She was representing Beast, the Portland-based restaurant she opened with her sous chef Mika Paredeswho in 2007 — the restaurant won the James Beard Award for Best Chef Pacific Northwest in 2014.

While Pomeroy didn’t win Top Chef Masters, she returned to the show several times as a guest judge. She also appeared on Iron Chef, The Taste, and Knife Fight.

In 2016, she released the cookbook Taste & Technique: Recipes to Elevate Your Home Cooking, which she co-authored with writer Jamie Feldmar.

Following the news of Pomeroy’s passing, the official Top Chef X account posted a tribute message, writing, “The Bravo and Top Chef family send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Chef Naomi Pomeroy. Naomi was a powerhouse chef who made an indelible mark on the culinary industry.”

Pomeroy is survived by her husband, Webster, and a daughter, August.