Here’s Why Whoopi Goldberg Is Absent From ‘The View’

Amanda Bell
Comments
Whoopi Goldberg on 'The View'
Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

It’s been a year full of surprises for the ladies of The View, and the latest is this: Whoopi Goldberg was unexpectedly absent from Thursday’s (July 11) show due to a positive Covid-19 test result.

Co-host Joy Behar made an announcement at the top of the episode, saying, “You might have noticed Whoopi’s not here because Whoopi has tested positive for Covid.”

“It’s going around still, so you have to be careful,” Behar continued. “It’s a summer surge.”

Goldberg was present throughout the week’s previous episodes, delivering several fiery addresses on the matter of the upcoming presidential election in which she continued to insist that viewers should engage with the process and vote for their own good.

Watch 'The View' Hosts Clash Over Calls for Biden to Drop Out of the 2024 Race
Related

Watch 'The View' Hosts Clash Over Calls for Biden to Drop Out of the 2024 Race

For example, on Wednesday’s show, she said, “There’s a lot at risk [if Trump gets elected]. There’s a lot at risk and young people, old people, doesn’t matter. Your American citizenship is at risk! Your rights as a citizen are at risk! All those women who can get pregnant, who might get pregnant, who want something, your rights are at risk. All those men who maybe feel like this is my lover, this is my husband, this is my man, your rights are at risk. It doesn’t matter your age. It doesn’t matter your color. This is risk time.”

Among the other surprises that have impacted the flow of the show this year have been a fire in the building and an earthquake that hit just before the stars hit the stage for the live show.

The View, Weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC

The View - ABC

The View where to stream

The View

Whoopi Goldberg

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Benji Gregory on Alf
1
‘ALF’ Star Benji Gregory Dies at 46
'9-1-1,' 'Law & Order: SVU'
2
Fall 2024 TV Premiere Dates: Full Schedule for New & Returning Shows
Susan Seaforth Hayes and Bill Hayes
3
Susan Seaforth Hayes Previews Romantic Final ‘Days’ Scene With Husband Bill
'9-1-1,' 'Dancing With the Stars,' and 'Grey's Anatomy'
4
‘DWTS,’ ‘9-1-1’ & More ABC Fall Premiere Dates
Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth, Geoff Gustafson, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe in 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters'
5
How to Watch All 14 ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ Hallmark Movies in Order