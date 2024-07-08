Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Daytime TV’s most vocal cohosts have spoken about whether incumbent President Joe Biden should remain in the 2024 presidential race against Donald Trump in the wake of Biden’s first debate performance… and things got a bit intense as The View stars shared their differing takes on the matter.

On Monday’s (June 8) episode, cohosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin discussed Biden’s decision to remain in the race after the debate, along with his subsequent media appearances on ABC News on Friday and Morning Joe on Monday.

Goldberg, for one, thought all the discussions of Biden’s age and related gaffes were beside the point entirely, saying, “I don’t care if he’s pooped his pants. I don’t care if he can’t put a sentence together. Show me he can’t do the job, and then I’ll say, ‘OK, maybe it’s time to go.'”

She went on to distinguish her opinion on the matter from her fellow panelists, who also had a heated discussion about the debate while she was absent from the subsequent live show: “Yeah Biden had a bad day, but [Trump] couldn’t tell the truth if it split his lip. But nobody said that,” she said before acknowledging that Navarro was quick to point out her qualms with Trump’s debate performance during the prior chat.

Navarro herself then weighed in and said that she was “livid” at the media scrutiny of Biden’s performance, explaining, “It almost feels like media malpractice, of them trying to score the winning goal against Biden, who can have the ‘gotcha’ moment.”

She then went on to say that she was “riding with Biden-Harris ’til the end” because she spent time with Biden after the debate and felt that he was “just fine.”

Meanwhile, the same cohosts who were calling for Biden to drop out in the episode after the debate continued to argue for the same.

Griffin, for example, said, “I’m starting to question if Biden recognizes how big of a threat Donald Trump actually is… There’s no example of someone having Biden’s approval rating, having nearly 50 percent of his own party saying they don’t want him to be the nominee… I think Kamala Harris would perform better.”

And Haines chimed in with, “I will be voting for President Biden if he is on the ballot come November for all the reasons you all so adequately spelled out. I don’t think he can win up against Donald Trump as it stands right now.”

Haines also said that she disagreed with Navarro’s assertion that the media is to blame for all of the negative Biden headlines lately; instead, she argued, “I blame those closest to him because by this time, President Obama had given 570 news conferences and interviews. Trump had given 468. Biden’s given 164. If they had put him out there earlier, we could have either discovered this problem with time on our hands or squelched it immediately. And that’s on their hands.”

Watch the full exchange below.

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC