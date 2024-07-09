The machines have taken over — the Big Brother house, at least. On Tuesday, CBS revealed the theme for the upcoming 26th season of the hit reality competition series: artificial intelligence.

That’s right; this year’s crop of contestants will compete with each other and whatever twists the bots (“BB Artificial Intelligence” or “BB AI”) have in store for them.

Big Brother executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan said in a statement, “From summer camp to tech to the multiverse, Big Brother loves to put a twist on topic and pop culture themes. This summer’s ‘BB AI’ theme promises to bring the fun, the comedy, and the unexpected gameplay that is a hallmark of Big Brother.”

Fittingly, each of the rooms in the house was designed by AI using certain prompts. TV Insider has the exclusive first look at the Head of Household room, which was created with the prompt, “Create a refreshing retreat for the Head of Household.”

Do you think the computer understood the assignment?

Big Brother returns for Season 26 with a special two-night premiere on Wednesday, July 17, and July 18, at 9/8c on CBS and Paramount+.