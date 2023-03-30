[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for all of Unstable Season 1.]

Anna’s (Sian Clifford) hope at the end of Unstable Season 1? A few days without any drama. Oh, if she only knew what Ellis (Rob Lowe) was up to when he was MIA from the emergency board meeting that almost led to him losing his job.

As the Season 1 finale (now streaming on Netflix) begins, Anna’s heard about that meeting, and since it’s news to her and Ellis, they correctly deduce that someone’s coming for him. But if he can show the board by then that he has made actual, solid concrete, perhaps he can save his job. Anna enlists Jackson (John Owen Lowe) to see if he can buy his dad more time by asking Jean (Christina Chang) to postpone the meeting. But when he goes to see her, he finds Leslie (Fred Armisen) there; the therapist confirmed that Ellis kidnapped him, and Jean is planning to use that at the meeting to force Ellis to step down. As she sees it, she can get everything back on track if she runs the company.

The new plan: keep Leslie from the meeting. So Jackson enlists Malcolm (Aaron Branch) to help him convince the therapist’s ex-wife to spend the evening with him. That backfires, so Jackson ends up coming up with another new plan, which does work: tell Leslie he can move back in and take any room he wants. And so at the board meeting, Leslie claims that he wasn’t kidnapped and just said what Jean wanted to hear because she offered him a place to stay.

Meanwhile, Ellis has a breakthrough regarding the concrete during a conversation with Anna, and it’s ready just in time to show the board before they can vote to oust him. And so instead, Jean is the one out.

Season 1, for the most part, leaves everyone in a good place. Ellis and Jackson are very much getting along. Leslie is back living where he wants (possibly with a room upgrade from the basement). Jackson and Luna (Rachel Marsh) kiss. Ruby (Emma Ferreira) gets assurances from Anna that she’s a good scientist when she worries about finding another job if Ellis was ousted.

But we did say for the most part. After Jackson tells Ellis that Jean was the one who called the board meeting, his dad is so angry his late wife’s best friend hit his son where it hurt (who he can trust) that he goes to her house and sets her car on fire.

And so with that, Unstable certainly has set the stage for a potential second season. Could Jean seek to press charges against Ellis if she finds out he’s the one who set fire to her car? Or might she try to get revenge another way? It could be just what she needs to oust Ellis like she wanted. Will Ellis and Jackson continue to work on their father-son relationship, or might something happen to drive a wedge between them? Will Jackson and Luna be together, or will something (or someone) get in between them? Will Leslie choose to live in Jackson’s room?

For now, all we can do is wait and hope that Netflix renews the comedy because Season 1 was such a fun, easy, must-watch binge.

