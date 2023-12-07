‘Unstable’: Rob Lowe Comedy Adds Lamorne Morris & Iris Apatow to Season 2 Cast

Netflix‘s workplace comedy Unstable is adding two new stars to its cast for Season 2 as Lamorne Morris and Iris Apatow board the series led by real-life father and son Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe.

Unstable tells the story of Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe), a universally admired and eccentric biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place, and his son Jackson Dragon (John Owen Lowe), who couldn’t be more different. When Ellis ends up in an emotional free-fall, Jackson is called in to help save Ellis and his company, while also patching up their relationship.

In the eight-episode second season, Morris will play recurring guest star Peter, a charasmatic founder of a biotech start-up. His rising star manages to stoke an already intense rivalry between Ellis and Jackson. Meanwhile, Apatow is also going to appear as a recurring guest star in the role of Georgia, Anna’s (Sian Clifford) ex-stepdaughter who is described as an irreverent and unwilling Dragon intern. Coping with office life by stirring up trouble, Georgia likes making Anna’s life more difficult.

The new cast members will join returning stars Fred Armisen, Rachel Marsh, Emma Ferreira, and Aaron Branch. Showrun by Andrew Gurland, he executive produces with the Lowes, Sean Clements, and director Claire Scanlon. Unstable was created for television by the Lowes and Victor Fresco and debuted earlier this year.

Morris is best known for his role as Winston in Fox’s former comedy New Girl and he’s currently starring in the fifth installment of Noah Hawley‘s acclaimed FX anthology, Fargo as North Dakota Deputy Witt Farr. He previously led the Hulu series Woke. Meanwhile, Apatow is known for her roles in Netflix’s former series Love and films such as The Bubble, Knocked Up, and This Is 40.

Unstable, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Netflix