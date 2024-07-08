‘RHONY’ Feud Over? Bethenny Frankel & Luann de Lesseps Reunite at Hamptons Party

Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps have put their past behind them. The former Real Housewives of New York City costars were seen together at talent agent Jason Weinberg’s party in the Hamptons on Saturday, July 6.

In a viral video on X, the two appeared to be on friendly terms as they hung out at the event.

“Guess what, Bryn?” Frankel asks off-camera, addressing her 14-year-old daughter standing next to de Lesseps. “I guess life is actually a cabaret,” Frankel continues, in reference to de Lesseps’ international cabaret tour.

The happy reunion was also documented on Instagram. Frankel’s post features an image of herself and her daughter posing with de Lesseps with the caption: “A bougie Hamptons party by day…tonight it’s a cabaret…”

Frankel even address the contentious nature of their years-long relationship: “Hell hath frozen over and I am being cool and not uncool.”

In a statement made to Us Weekly, de Lesseps shared that she’s ready to let go of the past and move on.

“I’ve been through a lot with Bethenny, but I am not the person hangs on to the past,” she said. “We are moving through it in a positive way. Because life is a cabaret.”

De Lesseps also shared the reunion on her Instagram page, posting the same photo. Her caption reads: “I guess life IS a cabaret, my friends!” with the hashtag: “#weworkeditoutontheremix.”

Frankel and de Lesseps were two of the original cast members of the Bravo series and the two had fought on and off since the show launched in 2008. Most recently, they reignited their ongoing feud in 2023 when de Lesseps didn’t agree with Frankel’s fight to unionize reality stars, which has been coined the “reality reckoning.”

Actress Emma Roberts was also seen at the Hamptons event, in a photo shared by both de Lesseps and Frankel.

“Housewives dreams come true,” wrote Roberts in an Instagram story, reposting Frankel’s post.