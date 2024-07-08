‘Big Brother’ Former Contestant Autumn Daly Arrested for Alleged Theft

Katie Song
Comments
Autumn Daly
Instagram

Big Brother

 More

Big Brother Season 2 contestant Autumn Daly has been arrested in Lewisville, Texas on a charge of theft. The former reality star was tracked down by police last month due to an outstanding warrant.

For an alleged 2023 incident on which the police declined to comment, Daly was charged with property theft between $30,000 and $150,000, according to a report by TMZ.

In a statement to TMZ, Daly said, “It’s a retaliation attempt on the part of a former business associate who sued me in civil court and lost. It won’t stick and I’m in the process of suing them for $500K as well, so best I don’t say anything further.”

Law enforcement located Daly via her car, finding her at the local retail store she owns called Encore Encore. After confirming with an officer that she has outstanding warrants, she told the police she was in the process of clearing them. As none of the warrants had officially been vacated, the police arrested Daly.

Police made no further comment as it is an ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, Daly posted the $2,500 bond.

Daly competed in the second season of Big Brother in 2001, becoming the third person who was kicked out of the house after three weeks on the reality show. A member of “The Other People,” Daly got into altercations with fellow houseguests Mike Malin and Shannon Dragoo. The rest of the contestants, after taking note of her complaints about living in the house, decided she’d be happier at home and voted her off unanimously. She placed 10th overall and became the 2nd member of the jury. The winner of her season was Will Kirby.

'Top Chef' Alum Justin Sutherland Charged With Threatening To Kill Girlfriend
Related

'Top Chef' Alum Justin Sutherland Charged With Threatening To Kill Girlfriend

The 51-year-old was most recently active on Instagram, where she posted a promotional image of a Memphis Nightclub event with her band Frê-Mix on Sunday, July 7. The caption reads: “We are back at Memphis Nightclub tonight! Hot tunes, cool drinks…come get in the Mix!”

Big Brother - CBS

Big Brother where to stream

Big Brother

Autumn Daly

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Tommy, Tracie Thoms as Karen, and Aisha Hinds as Hen in '9-1-1' Season 7 Episode 9
1
Hen & Karen Question Tommy About Buck in ‘9-1-1’ Deleted Scene
Kevin McGarry as Nathan and Erin Krakow as Elizabeth, Chris McNally as Lucas, and Jack Wagner as Bill and Kavan Smith as Lee in 'When Calls the Heart' Season 11
2
‘When Calls the Heart’: 7 Burning Questions for Season 12
Heather Altman and Josh Altman in Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles - Season 15
3
‘Million Dollar Listing L.A.’ Stars Josh & Heather Altman Talk Season 15 Dramas & Family Life
; Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen on 'Game of Thrones'; Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in 'Dexter' Season 8 Episode 12
4
‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Dexter’ & More Good Shows With Terrible Seasons
Annie Suwan & David Toborowsky
5
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alums Annie & David Expecting First Child Together