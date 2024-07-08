‘Big Brother’ Former Contestant Autumn Daly Arrested for Alleged Theft

Big Brother Season 2 contestant Autumn Daly has been arrested in Lewisville, Texas on a charge of theft. The former reality star was tracked down by police last month due to an outstanding warrant.

For an alleged 2023 incident on which the police declined to comment, Daly was charged with property theft between $30,000 and $150,000, according to a report by TMZ.

In a statement to TMZ, Daly said, “It’s a retaliation attempt on the part of a former business associate who sued me in civil court and lost. It won’t stick and I’m in the process of suing them for $500K as well, so best I don’t say anything further.”

Law enforcement located Daly via her car, finding her at the local retail store she owns called Encore Encore. After confirming with an officer that she has outstanding warrants, she told the police she was in the process of clearing them. As none of the warrants had officially been vacated, the police arrested Daly.

Police made no further comment as it is an ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, Daly posted the $2,500 bond.

Daly competed in the second season of Big Brother in 2001, becoming the third person who was kicked out of the house after three weeks on the reality show. A member of “The Other People,” Daly got into altercations with fellow houseguests Mike Malin and Shannon Dragoo. The rest of the contestants, after taking note of her complaints about living in the house, decided she’d be happier at home and voted her off unanimously. She placed 10th overall and became the 2nd member of the jury. The winner of her season was Will Kirby.

The 51-year-old was most recently active on Instagram, where she posted a promotional image of a Memphis Nightclub event with her band Frê-Mix on Sunday, July 7. The caption reads: “We are back at Memphis Nightclub tonight! Hot tunes, cool drinks…come get in the Mix!”