‘Top Chef’ Alum Justin Sutherland Charged With Threatening To Kill Girlfriend

Justin Sutherland has been arrested and charged with one felony count of threats of violence with reckless disregard, according to a report by Fox News Digital. The incident occurred outside a Minnesotan residence on Friday June 28.

Sutherland, a celebrity chef who appeared on Season 16 of Top Chef, allegedly hit and choked his girlfriend, who has been identified as SDL on police reports.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Kare 11, a woman told police that Sutherland pointed a gun at her, hit her in the chest with the weapon, and told her, “Don’t come back here or I am going to shoot you.”

The complaint also alleged that Sutherland put his hands around her neck and said, “I want you dead.”

According to the report obtained by Fox News Digital, law enforcement responded to a 911 call that evening that suggested a man was holding a woman at gunpoint. At 8 p.m. local time, the police arrived and found Sutherland exiting the premises. When the police asked for him to turn around and put his hands behind his head, Sutherland allegedly screamed, “I called 911 and [you’re] trying to arrest me?” and “You should just kill me.”

Sutherland’s girlfriend later told police that she and her boyfriend were arguing over a music festival they were no longer planning on attending.

In a statement released on July 2, Sutherland addressed the allegations, claiming his innocence.

“Over the weekend, I found myself in a situation where I was taken into custody and accused of a crime. I deeply regret putting myself in that position and the pain and distress caused to those around me,” he said. “I sincerely apologize to my family, friends and fans. I am innocent of these charges and look forward to using the judicial system to prove my innocence.”

The statement continues: “I am innocent of these charges and look forward to using judicial system to prove my innocence. Notwithstanding, this incident has made me realize the urgent need to seek professional help and make significant changes in my life.”

The chef added: “Once again, I offer my sincerest apologies to everyone affected by my behavior. Thank you for your support and understanding during this difficult time while we wait for the truth to come forward and further prove my innocence.

After appearing in court on Monday, Sutherland was released on his own recognizance without bail, is entering into a treatment center voluntarily. He’s due back in court on August 16.

Sutherland’s attorney John Daly released a statement, claiming the criminal complaint was “riddled with falsehoods.”

“He looks forward to the truth coming out as the court process unfolds,” Daly said.

Before becoming the cohost of TruTV‘s Fast Foodies, Sutherland made several TV appearances including Top Chef, Iron Chef America, and Taste the Culture.