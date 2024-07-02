‘American Idol’: Luke Bryan Reveals Who’s ‘Been In Talks’ to Replace Katy Perry

Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

American Idol judge Luke Bryan has revealed some big names who he says have “been in talks” to replace Katy Perry, who left the ABC singing competition series back in May after seven seasons.

In a new interview with Billboard, the country singer said he has heard “several names” who have been in talks with Disney about taking over Perry’s spot, and it includes some big hitters.

“I’ve said several names. I think P!nk has been in the talks, Miley Cyrus has been in the talks, Meghan Trainor has been in the talks,” Bryan told the publication.

He went on to say that Disney has kept things close to the chest when it comes to the new judging panel, to the point where he doesn’t even know if he or fellow judge Lionel Richie will be coming back.

“It’s been interesting. It’s been something Disney been really tightlipped about with me and Lionel and Ryan [Seacrest],” he shared. “We currently haven’t heard what the story is on who’s coming back, and if Lionel and I are coming back. I think Disney is just trying to figure out what they want to do, and we’re just kind of sitting back and waiting until they decide.”

Bryan, who joined the Idol judging line-up alongside Richie and Perry in Season 16 when ABC rebooted the show, added, “Katy was really perfect for that job, and I think they’re just working real hard to find somebody that can really come in and do the job that Katy did.”

As for the potential replacements Bryan mentioned, we know that Trainor is super interested, as she recently referred to it as a her “dream job.”

In a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Trainor said, “I’ve done every interview in the world and said that that is my dream job, and I have emailed three awesome people who work in that world who don’t really have the final say… but I have begged for this job… it’s my favorite show — I’ve watched it since I was a child.”

P!nk, however, might be harder to convince, as last month she told Entertainment Tonight, “I don’t like hurting people’s feelings… I like my day job.”

As for Cyrus, she previously served as a guest mentor during the Top 11 week in Season 9 of Idol and was a coach on The Voice from 2016 to 2017, so she has the experience.

Who would you like to see replace Perry on the Idol judging panel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.