Martin Mull Dies: ‘Clue’ & ‘Roseanne’ Star Was 80

Meredith Jacobs
1 Comment
Martin Mull
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Martin Mull, best known for his roles on Roseanne and in Clue, has died. He was 80.

His daughter, Maggie Mull, posted the news on Instagram. “I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness. He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials,” she wrote. “He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny. My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and—the sign of a truly exceptional person—by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously.” See the post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by maggie mull (@mulltoons)

Mull was born in Chicago, Illinois, on August 18, 1943. He graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design with an MFA in painting. While in school, he played guitar in a band and wrote his own songs, and when the folk music scene became popular, he played solo gigs and his songs and banter took on a comedic tone. He released five albums of comic infused folk music between 1972 and 1975. (He was nominated for a Grammy for Best Comedy Album for Sex and Violins in 1979.)

Mull played twins Garth and Barth Gimble on Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman after he initially met with creator Norman Lear about writing for the show. Garth was fatally impaled on an aluminum Christmas tree, but Barth continued on Fernwood 2 Night and America 2-Night, which satirized talk shows and started Mull’s collaboration with Fred Willard.

Mull played Colonel Mustard in Clue, and his other film credits include Mrs. Doubtfire, Mr. Mom, and Jingle All the Way. In TV, he was best known for Roseanne, playing her gay boss, Leon Carp, with Willard as his domestic partner, as well as Principal Willard Kraft on Sabrina the Teenage Witch. His numerous guest spots over the years included TaxiThe Golden Girls, L.A. Law, The NannyLaw & Order: SVUPsych, CommunityVeep (for which he was nominated for an Emmy in 2016), NCIS: Los Angeles, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. His final credits were episodes of Not Dead Yet and The Afterparty in 2023.

Mull is survived by his wife, Wendy Haas, and his daughter Maggie Mull.

Clue -

Clue where to stream

Roseanne - ABC

Roseanne where to stream

America 2-Night

Clue

Fernwood 2 Night

Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman

Roseanne

Martin Mull

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Katharine McPhee and David Foster
1
Katharine McPhee Gets Called ‘Fat’ by Husband David Foster in Video – Fans React
Joe Biden (L); Donald Trump (R)
2
How & When to Watch the Biden & Trump Debate
Marcellus Wiley and Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune
3
Pat Sajak’s Real Height Revealed & Why He Always Looked So Short on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
The View hosts Sara Haines and Joy Behar
4
‘The View’ Hosts Call for Biden to Step Down After Trump Debate (VIDEO)
U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump participate in the CNN Presidential Debate at the CNN Studios on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
5
Biden Vs. Trump Debate Ratings: How Many People Watched?