Wrestling fans, you won’t want to be down for the count when it comes to catching every match live at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This year, there’ll be a full week of fierce competition between the world’s greatest wrestlers across the various weight classes and styles for both men and women.

To help you miss not a single moment of the action, here’s a detailed listing of how to watch all of the Summer Olympics’ wrestling events. (All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates repeat airing.)

Monday, August 5

9 a.m. – Mat: A Greco-Roman 60kg Eliminations (Digital)

9 a.m. – Mat B: Women’s Freestyle 68kg Elimination (Digital)

9 a.m. – Mat C: Greco-Roman 130kg Eliminations (Digital)

3 p.m. – SF: W 68kg Freestyle, M 130kg Greco-Roman & More (Digital)

5 p.m. – GR 60kg, 130kg & W Freestyle 68kg Eliminations (USA)

Tuesday, August 6

5 a.m. – Mat A: Greco-Roman 77kg Eliminations (Digital)

5 a.m. – Mat B: Women’s Freestyle 50kg Eliminations (Digital)

5 a.m. – Mat C: Greco-Roman 97kg Elimination (Digital)

12:15 p.m. – Finals: M 60kg Greco-Roman, W 68kg Freestyle & More (Digital)

12:15 p.m. – GR 77kg, 97kg & W Freestyle 50kg Elimination (USA)

5:15 p.m. – Finals: Greco-Roman 77kg, 97kg & More (USA)

Wednesday, August 7

5 a.m. – Mat A: Greco-Roman 67kg Elimination (Digital)

5 a.m. – Mat B: Women’s Freestyle 53kg Elimination (Digital)

5 a.m. – Mat C: Greco-Roman 87kg Eliminations (Digital)

11 a.m. – GR 67kg, 87kg & W Freestyle 53kg Elimination (USA)

12:15 p.m. – M 77kg Greco-Roman, W 50kg Freestyle & More (Digital)

5:15 p.m. – Finals: Greco-Roman 77kg, 97kg & More (USA)

Thursday, August 8

5 a.m. – Mat A: Men’s Freestyle 57kg Eliminations (Digital)

5 a.m. – Mat B: Women’s Freestyle 57kg Eliminations (Digital)

5 a.m. – Mat C: Men’s Freestyle 86kg Eliminations (Digital)

11 a.m. – M 57kg, W 57kg Freestyle Eliminations (USA)

12:15 p.m. – Finals M 87kg Greco-Roman, W 53kg Freestyle & More (Digital)

5 p.m. – Finals: GR 67kg, W Freestyle 53kg & More (USA)

Friday, August 9

5 a.m. – Mat A: Men’s Freestyle 74kg Eliminations (Digital)

5 a.m. – Mat B: Women’s Freestyle 62kg Eliminations (Digital)

5 a.m. – Mat C: Men’s Freestyle 125kg Eliminations (Digital)

8:30 a.m. – M 74kg, 125kg, W 62kg Freestyle Eliminations (USA)

12:15 p.m. – Finals: M 86kg & W 57kg Freestyle & More (Digital)

5 p.m. – M&W Freestyle 57kg & More (USA)

Saturday, August 10

5 a.m. – Mat A: Men’s Freestyle 65kg Eliminations (Digital)

5 a.m. – Mat B: Women’s Freestyle 76kg Eliminations (Digital)

5 a.m. – Mat C: Men’s Freestyle 97kg Eliminations (Digital)

8:30 a.m. – M65kg, 97kg, W 76kg Freestyle Eliminations (USA)

12:15 p.m. – Finals: M 74kg & W 62kg Freestyle & More (Digital)

4 p.m. – Finals: M 74kg, 125kg, W 62kg Freestyle (USA)

Sunday, August 11