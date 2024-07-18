Wrestling at the 2024 Paris Olympics: How to Watch Every Match Live
Wrestling fans, you won’t want to be down for the count when it comes to catching every match live at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This year, there’ll be a full week of fierce competition between the world’s greatest wrestlers across the various weight classes and styles for both men and women.
To help you miss not a single moment of the action, here’s a detailed listing of how to watch all of the Summer Olympics’ wrestling events. (All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates repeat airing.)
Monday, August 5
- 9 a.m. – Mat: A Greco-Roman 60kg Eliminations (Digital)
- 9 a.m. – Mat B: Women’s Freestyle 68kg Elimination (Digital)
- 9 a.m. – Mat C: Greco-Roman 130kg Eliminations (Digital)
- 3 p.m. – SF: W 68kg Freestyle, M 130kg Greco-Roman & More (Digital)
- 5 p.m. – GR 60kg, 130kg & W Freestyle 68kg Eliminations (USA)
Tuesday, August 6
- 5 a.m. – Mat A: Greco-Roman 77kg Eliminations (Digital)
- 5 a.m. – Mat B: Women’s Freestyle 50kg Eliminations (Digital)
- 5 a.m. – Mat C: Greco-Roman 97kg Elimination (Digital)
- 12:15 p.m. – Finals: M 60kg Greco-Roman, W 68kg Freestyle & More (Digital)
- 12:15 p.m. – GR 77kg, 97kg & W Freestyle 50kg Elimination (USA)
- 5:15 p.m. – Finals: Greco-Roman 77kg, 97kg & More (USA)
Wednesday, August 7
- 5 a.m. – Mat A: Greco-Roman 67kg Elimination (Digital)
- 5 a.m. – Mat B: Women’s Freestyle 53kg Elimination (Digital)
- 5 a.m. – Mat C: Greco-Roman 87kg Eliminations (Digital)
- 11 a.m. – GR 67kg, 87kg & W Freestyle 53kg Elimination (USA)
- 12:15 p.m. – M 77kg Greco-Roman, W 50kg Freestyle & More (Digital)
- 5:15 p.m. – Finals: Greco-Roman 77kg, 97kg & More (USA)
Thursday, August 8
- 5 a.m. – Mat A: Men’s Freestyle 57kg Eliminations (Digital)
- 5 a.m. – Mat B: Women’s Freestyle 57kg Eliminations (Digital)
- 5 a.m. – Mat C: Men’s Freestyle 86kg Eliminations (Digital)
- 11 a.m. – M 57kg, W 57kg Freestyle Eliminations (USA)
- 12:15 p.m. – Finals M 87kg Greco-Roman, W 53kg Freestyle & More (Digital)
- 5 p.m. – Finals: GR 67kg, W Freestyle 53kg & More (USA)
Friday, August 9
- 5 a.m. – Mat A: Men’s Freestyle 74kg Eliminations (Digital)
- 5 a.m. – Mat B: Women’s Freestyle 62kg Eliminations (Digital)
- 5 a.m. – Mat C: Men’s Freestyle 125kg Eliminations (Digital)
- 8:30 a.m. – M 74kg, 125kg, W 62kg Freestyle Eliminations (USA)
- 12:15 p.m. – Finals: M 86kg & W 57kg Freestyle & More (Digital)
- 5 p.m. – M&W Freestyle 57kg & More (USA)
Saturday, August 10
- 5 a.m. – Mat A: Men’s Freestyle 65kg Eliminations (Digital)
- 5 a.m. – Mat B: Women’s Freestyle 76kg Eliminations (Digital)
- 5 a.m. – Mat C: Men’s Freestyle 97kg Eliminations (Digital)
- 8:30 a.m. – M65kg, 97kg, W 76kg Freestyle Eliminations (USA)
- 12:15 p.m. – Finals: M 74kg & W 62kg Freestyle & More (Digital)
- 4 p.m. – Finals: M 74kg, 125kg, W 62kg Freestyle (USA)
Sunday, August 11
- 5 a.m. – Mat B: Repechages & Finals (Digital)
- 10 a.m. – Finals: M 65kg, 97kg, W 76kg Freestyle (USA)
