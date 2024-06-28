‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Blast Show For Too Many Shakespeare Questions

To be or not to be? That is the question that frustrates Jeopardy! fans who think the show puts too much emphasis on William Shakespeare categories.

Jeopardy! has its various staple categories, including the Bible, European rivers, opera, and, perhaps most commonly, Shakespeare, the world-renowned English playwright and poet. In fact, Shakespeare comes up so much that budding contestants specifically train for questions on the immortal bard.

The website Brainscape, which helps potential players study, has an entire page dedicated to Jeopardy! Shakespeare Flashcards — it also has flashcards on the Bible, Opera and Classical, and U.S. Presidents.

Meanwhile, the Jeopardy! Reddit forum has seen several threads from applicants seeking advice on Shakespeare, knowing that the Romeo & Juliet writer has a high probability of appearing on the show.

“I’m so excited to be taping at the end of next month, but I am SO NERVOUS. I know next to nothing about Shakespeare (or a lot of classic literature at all, for that matter… why did I even get called?!). Where do I even begin to study Shakespeare?” asked one Reddit poster.

“My episode comes on around the time you tape, so I’ve recently been in your spot, and I’m also bad at Shakespeare!” added another. “I made flash cards – basic plot, main characters, and maybe a word, phrase, or idiom that originated from each play.”

Others are annoyed that there appear to be far more questions about Shakespeare than any famous American authors, such as Ernest Hemingway or John Steinbeck, for example.

“Watching an old episode (#8006) on Pluto, and the FJ [Final Jeopardy] category was Shakespeare-related. My husband, in annoyance, said ‘God! The f—ing erection this show has for Shakespeare! There are other writers!’ wrote one Reddit user.

“I feel like the Shakespeare categories are filler when the writers run out of ideas,” said another.

Another added, “I know. I would kill at Jeopardy if they took out all the Shakespeare and old literature clues.”

“I don’t even get why knowledge of Shakespeare is even considered important. He was a playwright. Me? It’s all “Who is Hamlet”? because I know I’ll be right at least once,” said one commenter.

So, are these fans right to be annoyed by the overabundance of Shakespeare questions? Or is it all much ado about nothing?

According to some viewers, there are good reasons why Shakespeare comes up so much.

“He is the most famous playwright and arguably one of the most famous writers in general in all of history, besides being incredibly prolific in his work. There’s plenty of material to pull from,” explained one fan.

“You’re right. They should focus on a playwright who is more famous than Shakespeare,” quipped another.

“Shakespeare clues are no worse than clues about the Bible in terms of reaching outside their sphere into general knowledge/pop culture,” another added. “He’s the rare playwright that has a lot of plays that are part of general knowledge. Tons of well-known source material to pull from, and then there’s always the option to lean into lesser-known works like a Coriolanus or an Antony and Cleopatra for tougher clues.”

The latest debate comes after reigning Jeopardy! champion and Survivor alum Drew Basile blundered on a Daily Double on Thursday’s episode (June 27) under the “Inspired by Shakespeare” category. Fortunately for Basile, he recovered from this setback and went on to win his seventh episode in a row, so all’s well that ends well.

What do you think? Are there too many Shakespeare questions on Jeopardy!? And doesn’t Ken Jennings look just like the Bard in our main photo? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.