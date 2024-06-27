‘Jeopardy!’: Drew Basile Keeps His Streak Alive Despite Daily Double Blunder

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy!‘s latest game wasn’t much of a close match for ongoing champion Drew Basile, but there’s no denying his latest fumble when it came to one of the Daily Doubles in the June 27th game.

Facing off against medical student Jayaker Kolli and business owner Luke Hemphill, Drew entered the match with plenty of reasons to be confident, particularly with $111,601 from his six previous victories. Ultimately, it was another victorious night for Drew who beat out his fellow players with a final score of $18,000 compared to Jayaker’s $7,800 and Luke’s $800.

This brought Drew’s seven-day total to $129,601, but could he have secured more? The form Survivor competitor started with a stumble in the first Jeopardy! round when he found the sole Daily Double of the round, under the category “Inspired by Shakespeare,” for $800. Drew bet $1,000 on the clue that read, “The 2023 romcom Anyone But You, with squabbling would-be lovers named Bea & Ben, was inspired by this comedy.”

The correct response required for the Daily Double Victory was “What is Much Ado About Nothing?” which, as mentioned, above, Drew did not get, dropping his score down by $1,000. Drew made up for the falter when he found the third Daily Double in the Double Jeopardy! round. Drew wagered $4,000 on the $2,000 clue for the category “Getting Arty.”

“The first part of this term for a work in which a design projects from a background surface is French for ‘low,'” was the clue, for which Drew delivered the correct response, “What is Plantagenet?”

For Drew, his earlier blunder had no impact heading into Final Jeopardy! which was a runaway in his favor. Still, it was Jayaker who suffered the most losing $2,000 in the second Daily Double clue that put him at a major disadvantage for the rest of the round. What did you think of the game? Sound off in the comments section, below.

