Audiences get to see three sports for the price of one during the Summer Olympics‘ triathlon events. The three-part race features a .93-mile swim, a 25-mile cycle leg, and, finally, a 6.2 mile run to the finish line. And then for mixed team relay challenges, the swim becomes 330 yards, while the cycling portion is five miles for each athlete, and a 1.2-mile run.

The men’s and women’s individual portions of the triathlon competition will take place separately from the mixed team relay event, so if you want to know where and when to tune in for both, here’s a handy guide. (All times Eastern.)

Tuesday, July 30

2 a.m. – Triathlon – Men’s Final (USA)

Wednesday, July 31

2 a.m. – Triathlon – Women’s Final (USA)

10:45 a.m. – Triathlon – Women’s Final (NBC Ch. 519)

Monday, August 5