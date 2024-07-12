Triathlon at the 2024 Paris Olympics: How to Watch

Amanda Bell
Comments
VIÑA DEL MAR, CHILE - NOVEMBER 02: Liam Connor Donnelly of Team Canada competes in the Men's Triathlon at Playa El Sol on Day 13 of Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games on November 02, 2023 in Viña del Mar, Chile. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Summer Olympics

 More

Audiences get to see three sports for the price of one during the Summer Olympics‘ triathlon events. The three-part race features a .93-mile swim, a 25-mile cycle leg, and, finally, a 6.2 mile run to the finish line. And then for mixed team relay challenges, the swim becomes 330 yards, while the cycling portion is five miles for each athlete, and a 1.2-mile run.

The men’s and women’s individual portions of the triathlon competition will take place separately from the mixed team relay event, so if you want to know where and when to tune in for both, here’s a handy guide. (All times Eastern.)

Tuesday, July 30

  • 2 a.m. – Triathlon – Men’s Final (USA)

Wednesday, July 31

  • 2 a.m. – Triathlon – Women’s Final (USA)
  • 10:45 a.m. – Triathlon – Women’s Final (NBC Ch. 519)
Monday, August 5

  • 2 a.m. – Triathlon – Mixed Relay Final (USA)
  • 2 a.m. – Triathlon – Mixed Team Relay (Digital)

Summer Olympics

