Fighters from across five continents will hit the mat across the various weight categories to fight for top honors at the taekwondo events of the 2024 Paris Olympics. And if you want to catch every bout live, here’s what you need to know about how and when to watch.

(All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Wednesday, August 7

3 a.m. – Taekwondo – W 49kg, M 58kg Prelims (Digital)

4 a.m. – Canoeing, Taekwondo & More (Paris Extra 2)

8:30 a.m. – Taekwondo – W 49kg, M 58kg QF & SF (Digital)

12 p.m. – Boxing, Taekwondo & More (Paris Extra 2)

1:30 p.m. – Taekwondo – W 49kg, M 58kg Bronze/Gold Finals (Digital)

Thursday, August 8

3 a.m. – Taekwondo – M 68kg, W 57kg Prelims (Digital)

4 a.m. – Field Hockey, Taekwondo & More (Paris Extra 2)

8:30 a.m. – Taekwondo – M 68kg, W 57kg QF &S F (Digital)

10:30 a.m. – Taekwondo 49kg, M 58kg Bronze/Gold Finals (USA)

1:30 p.m. – Taekwondo – M 68kg, W 57kg Bronze/Gold Finals (Digital)

5:10 – Encore Coverage: Taekwondo & More (Paris Extra 2)

Friday, August 9

3 a.m. – Taekwondo – W 67kg, M 80kg Prelims (Digital)

7:45 a.m. – Boxing, Taekwondo (USA)

8:30 a.m. – Taekwondo – W 67kg, M 80kg QF &SF (Digital)

1 p.m. – Boxing, Taekwondo & More (Paris Extra 2)

1:30 p.m. – Taekwondo – W 67kg, M 80kg Bronze/Gold Finals (Digital)

Sunday, August 10