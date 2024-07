Only the toughest can hack it in a game of rugby, which means the 2024 Paris Olympics will play host to some of the world’s rowdiest athletes as the week-long rugby series takes place.

To make sure you don’t miss a minute of the aggressive action, here’s how to watch every match of the Summer Olympics. (All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Wednesday, July 24

9:30 a.m. – Men’s Pool Games (Digital)

11 a.m. – Men’s Pool Games (USA)*

1 p.m. – Men’s Pool Games (USA)*

Thursday, July 25

4:30 – Men’s Pool Games (USA)

8 a.m. – Men’s Pool Games (USA)*

2 p.m. – Men’s QF (Digital Live)

5 p.m. – Men’s QF (USA)*

11 p.m. – Men’s QF (USA)*

Friday, July 26

7 a.m. – Men’s QF (USA)*

Saturday, July 27

8:30 a.m. – Men’s Bronze/Gold Finals (Digital)

10 a.m. – Men’s Semifinal (NBC Ch. 519)

1 p.m. – Men’s Bronze Final (CNBC)

1:45 p.m. – Men’s Bronze, Gold Finals (NBC Ch. 519)

7 p.m. – Men’s Bronze, Gold Finals (USA)

Sunday, July 28

9:30 a.m. – Women’s Pool Play (12 matches) (Digital)

9:35 a.m. – Women’s Group Play (CNBC)

Monday, July 29

8 a.m. – Women’s Pool Play (6 Matches) (Digital)

2 p.m. – Women’s QF & More (Digital)

3:15 p.m. – Women’s QF & More (E!)*

Tuesday, July 30