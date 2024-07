The world’s best rowers will sprinkle into the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium this summer at the 2024 Paris Olympics to show off their skills with their oars.

To help you catch every heat of the competition, here’s a comprehensive listing of every event and how to watch live. (All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Saturday, July 27

3 a.m. – Heats: Double, Quadruple & More (USA)

3 a.m. – Single, Double, Quadruple Sculls Heats (Digital)

Saturday, July 28

3 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Fours Heats & More (Digital)

12:30 p.m. – Heats: Single Sculls & More (USA)

Monday, July 29

12:30 p.m. – Heats: Single Sculls & More (USA)

5 a.m. – Diving, Rowing (E!)

Tuesday, July 30

3:30 a.m. – M&W Double Sculls SF & More (Digital)

11:45 a.m. – Heats: Double Sculls & More (USA)

Wednesday, July 31

3:30 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Quad. Sculls Finals & More (Digital)

5:50 a.m. – Finals: Quadruple Sculls & More (E!)

Thursday, August 1

3:30 a.m. – M&W Double Sculls, Fours Finals & More (Digital)

5:40 a.m. – Finals: Double Sculls & More (E!)

Friday, August 2

3:30 a.m. – M&W Lightweight Dbl. Sculls Finals & More (Digital)

7 a.m. – Finals: Lightweight Sculls & More (USA)

1:45 p.m. – Finals: Lightweight Sculls & More (USA)

5 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Rowing & More (Paris Extra 1)

Saturday, August 3